Leicester City vs Everton: Live Stream and Score Updates (0-0) | 16/12/2020

8 ‘Madison is the latest to set his scenes. Against Brighton, he finds space on the edge of that area, but his right foot drive is blocked.

5 ‘Now Everton’s first chance! Gilfi Sigurdsson manages to move towards Iwobi, but the Nigerian can not get enough contact with an acrobatic endeavor.

2 ‘early opening Foxes! This is a great job from Barnes who runs to the left and comes inside to find Jamie Verdy. The striker then teases Yuri Tailmans on the edge of the area, but Belgium pulls his shot wide!

1 ‘We’re rolling in King Power Stadium! All eyes on the hosts in the first place!

On the way out of the teams mine. We’re almost ready to kick-off!

Both teams are now out on the field before tonight’s clash. Do we all expect a good watch?

Like Rodgers, Ancelotti has a few injuries. Seamus Coleman And James Rodriguez Both are injured and want to Lucas Dickney And Fabian Delph Marginalized. Jean-Philippe Kapmin Is on the path to recovery, but is unlikely to play a role before 2021.