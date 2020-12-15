Total solar eclipse causes crowds in Latin America | World News

Thousands of people who returned to the Chilean region of La Araucania to witness the rare experience of a total solar eclipse were not disappointed, and the bad weather did little to dampen their spirits.

Large crowd despite low visibility due to cloudy skies – masked people to control the spread COVID-19 – The moon could be seen emitting the sun, plunging the day into darkness.

Many jumped and shouted when the sun was completely covered by the full moon, followed by moments of silence and then more screams and cheers as the sun reappeared.

Image:

Rare view of total solar eclipse in La Araucania, Chile



Image:

Observers described the solar eclipse as a ‘spectacular’ and ‘unique’ sight



Diego Fuentes, who traveled with his family to watch the eclipse, said: “It’s worth two minutes.”

Another observer, Catalina Morales, said she “really liked it”: “It’s nice to have clouds because we can see it a little bit without the mirror.”

His father Christian described it as “a spectacular, unique experience”.

During the brief period of darkness, there was only one light from people’s mobile phones.

There were some similarly interesting scenes in other Latin American countries Argentina, As well as in some African countries and over parts of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

But the best pictures came from Chile, where the next total solar eclipse has not yet come for 28 years.

Image:

Thousands returned to watch the eclipse across Latin America



Image:

Many participants wore masks during the event



The aboriginal Mapuche people of La Araucania traditionally believe that a total eclipse signifies the temporary death of the sun after a war with the moon – the following are a series of negative events.

Diego Ankalaw, a member of the Mapu community and chairman of an Indigenous Foundation for the Promotion of Development, noted the unrest following the July 2019 eclipse. Chile Then COVID-19 infection.