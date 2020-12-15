Home Science Total solar eclipse causes crowds in Latin America | World News

Total solar eclipse causes crowds in Latin America | World News

Dec 15, 2020 0 Comments
Total solar eclipse

Thousands of people who returned to the Chilean region of La Araucania to witness the rare experience of a total solar eclipse were not disappointed, and the bad weather did little to dampen their spirits.

Large crowd despite low visibility due to cloudy skies – masked people to control the spread COVID-19 – The moon could be seen emitting the sun, plunging the day into darkness.

Many jumped and shouted when the sun was completely covered by the full moon, followed by moments of silence and then more screams and cheers as the sun reappeared.

Image:
Rare view of total solar eclipse in La Araucania, Chile
Total solar eclipse
Image:
Observers described the solar eclipse as a ‘spectacular’ and ‘unique’ sight

Diego Fuentes, who traveled with his family to watch the eclipse, said: “It’s worth two minutes.”

Another observer, Catalina Morales, said she “really liked it”: “It’s nice to have clouds because we can see it a little bit without the mirror.”

His father Christian described it as “a spectacular, unique experience”.

During the brief period of darkness, there was only one light from people’s mobile phones.

There were some similarly interesting scenes in other Latin American countries Argentina, As well as in some African countries and over parts of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

But the best pictures came from Chile, where the next total solar eclipse has not yet come for 28 years.

Total solar eclipse
Image:
Thousands returned to watch the eclipse across Latin America
Total solar eclipse
Image:
Many participants wore masks during the event

The aboriginal Mapuche people of La Araucania traditionally believe that a total eclipse signifies the temporary death of the sun after a war with the moon – the following are a series of negative events.

READ  Rocket booster since 1966 returns to Earth orbit and orbits our planet 'for a few weeks'

Diego Ankalaw, a member of the Mapu community and chairman of an Indigenous Foundation for the Promotion of Development, noted the unrest following the July 2019 eclipse. Chile Then COVID-19 infection.

You May Also Like

China prepares to return to lunar exploration

China prepares to return to lunar exploration

Asteroid models Japanese scientist ‘speechless’ | Japan

Tesla CyberTruck design issues explained by renowned auto designer

Tesla CyberTruck design issues explained by renowned auto designer

Got 'Planet Nine' cousin | Direct science

Got ‘Planet Nine’ cousin | Direct science

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launches Radio Broadcasting Satellite for Sirius XM

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launches Radio Broadcasting Satellite for Sirius XM

SpaceX breaks commercial Falcon 9 reuse record with radio satellite launch

SpaceX breaks commercial Falcon 9 reuse record with radio satellite launch

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *