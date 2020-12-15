Nintendo Live December 15 Indie Showcase – Hollow Night Silksong Finally here? | Gaming | Entertainment

Nintendo fans will be able to play the upcoming Indie Showcase event later today (December 15).
The Nintendo Indie Direct event will go live on GMT UK live on December 15th at 5pm.
“Tune in to the new indie world showcase to sound the holidays on December 15th at 18:00 CET,” the Nintendo post says.
“This showcase contains about 15-minute updates and new announcements about indie games coming to Nintendo Switch from global partners.
“See the Indie World – 15/12/2020 (Nintendo Switch) live stream. More information about the library of indie titles available for the Nintendo Switch can be found on the official Nintendo website at the Indie World Hub.”
If you want to see the action live, you can watch the whole event by tapping on the game in the YouTube embed below.
It’s not going to be a long event, but it should have some interesting announcements and a few stealthy eshop releases.
One game fans really want to see is Hollow Night Silksong, which has not been active for some time.
Hollow Night Silksong was first announced in February 2019.
Most fans thought it would launch in 2020, but in fact a big surprise failed, but it was not very likely.
“Play as the Hornet, the Princess-protector of the Hornets, and adventure through a new kingdom ruled by silk and song!” Reads the official description of the official Hollow Night Silksang.
“Hornet, captured and brought into this unfamiliar world, must fight enemies and solve mysteries as she embarks on a deadly pilgrimage to the pinnacle of her kingdom.
“Hollow Night: Silkong is the epic sequel to Hollow Night, which is an award-winning action-adventure. Dangerous Hunter Hornet, travel to all new lands, discover new powers, discover vast flocks of bugs and beasts, and uncover ancient secrets bound up with your nature and your past.”
There is also speculation that Super Meat Boy will appear forever during this event.
The upcoming platform game will be released at the Epic Game Store later this month.
On the Nintendo Switch in-console console, the switch release date is likely to be offered during the indie showcase.
Needless to say Express Express will update this article with all the big announcements of the event, so check back later for more information.