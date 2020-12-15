Nintendo Live December 15 Indie Showcase – Hollow Night Silksong Finally here? | Gaming | Entertainment

Nintendo fans will be able to play the upcoming Indie Showcase event later today (December 15).

The Nintendo Indie Direct event will go live on GMT UK live on December 15th at 5pm.

“Tune in to the new indie world showcase to sound the holidays on December 15th at 18:00 CET,” the Nintendo post says.

“This showcase contains about 15-minute updates and new announcements about indie games coming to Nintendo Switch from global partners.

“See the Indie World – 15/12/2020 (Nintendo Switch) live stream. More information about the library of indie titles available for the Nintendo Switch can be found on the official Nintendo website at the Indie World Hub.”

If you want to see the action live, you can watch the whole event by tapping on the game in the YouTube embed below.

It’s not going to be a long event, but it should have some interesting announcements and a few stealthy eshop releases.

One game fans really want to see is Hollow Night Silksong, which has not been active for some time.