Michael injured in Atomic clash between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City

Dec 15, 2020 0 Comments
With the former Nigeria captain still injured, he was ruled out of Tuesday’s league match between the Potters and Mark Warburton’s Superhoobs.

John O’Brien will miss any role in Tuesday’s Championship match between Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers.

Michael O’Neill’s men will look for all the maximum points against Mark Warburton’s team in the quest to push for a spot in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea star, who injured the calf in a draw with the Potters 0-0 at Sheffield on Wednesday, has not been active since Nov. 28.

Prior to his injury, he played in 15 games in all competitions, and on several occasions received an assist when he was captain of the team.

As a result of that knock, he missed his last four games against Wycombe Wanderers, Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Derby County.

Manager O’Neill said that although the Nigerian had returned to training, his readiness for crisis fitting would be explored.

“We will evaluate John OP today [on Monday]. He trained for a part of the session yesterday [Sunday], But the important thing is not to bring players back too quickly and get injured again, ”O’Neill said. The club’s official website.

“I think it’s a big positive that no one was included in our injury list from Saturday’s game.”

Rejected for Stoke following the inability of Cameroonian goalkeeper Blondie Nana Nou to make the cut.

On the other hand, Superhops launches Nigeria-anticipated Pride Osai-Samuel, Albert Adoma of Ghana and Elias Cher of Morocco. Zimbabwe ‘s McCauley will start on the gold bench, while Sierra Leone’s Osman Kake has been dropped from the squad.

The victory for Michael’s team at the Kian Prince Foundation Grounds will elevate their position on the second tier.

Currently, they are in eighth place with 29 points from 18 games, while QPR are 19th with 16 points from the same place.

