Home Top News Alan Sugar pays tribute to his brother after his death following his diagnosis of the corona virus

Alan Sugar pays tribute to his brother after his death following his diagnosis of the corona virus

Dec 15, 2020 0 Comments
Alan Sugar pays tribute to his brother after his death following his diagnosis of the corona virus

The 73-year-old apprentice star has revealed his loss as a tribute to a “lifetime Spurs supporter”.

On Tuesday morning he tweeted: “Today I lost my longtime brother Derek, another victim of Govt, which further aggravated his underlying health issues.

“He’s a lifelong, passionate Spurs supporter.

“I will never forget my nephew making fun of me, thanks to him for buying the club.

“It was a sad day for everyone in the family,” said Lord Sugar, who was head of Spurs.

Posting a picture of Derek on Instagram, he added: “RIP Pro”.

BBC breakfast guest Don Walker was one of those who sent their condolences, writing “sorry for your loss”.

In September, Lord Sugar criticized the government’s reaction to Govt-19, praising President Rishi Sunak’s response.

“But I think people should come back to the offices and demand that we support the city, that we support the economy,” he said.

“The city suffers from a lack of workers there, so it will continue to be a ghost town until they get more people there.”

The TV star wrote on Monday: “The sad news about Gerard Hollier. Good colleagues. I can only imagine Pierce Morgan going back to the ages, telling everyone how familiar he is with the half GMP show. ”

Morgan’s son Spencer wrote on Twitter: “One man uses death to get another pop. New inferiority. ”

On Tuesday, Sugar Prabhu replied: “You can not be less than your father. I know it hurts to see the truth. Now close the F *** from being a good boy.”

READ  Everything in 'Fortnight' Chapter 2, Season 5 Battle Boss is here

You May Also Like

The Warriors are battling to support Steph Curry in a 114-113 loss to the Kings on Tuesday

The Warriors are battling to support Steph Curry in a 114-113 loss to the Kings on Tuesday

Lost artifacts from the Great Pyramid of Giza are found in a cigar box in Aberdeen Scotland

Will Manchester go into Tier 2? Latest news ahead of tomorrow's review as Govt cases fall

Will Manchester go into Tier 2? Latest news ahead of tomorrow’s review as Govt cases fall

Michael injured in Atomic clash between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City

Michael injured in Atomic clash between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City

Biden Change Updates: NPR

Biden Change Updates: NPR

Real Full Monty on Ice Fans Shows 'Beef' Between Jack Quicketon and Jamie Lomas

Real Full Monty on Ice Fans Shows ‘Beef’ Between Jack Quicketon and Jamie Lomas

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *