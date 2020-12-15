The 73-year-old apprentice star has revealed his loss as a tribute to a “lifetime Spurs supporter”.

On Tuesday morning he tweeted: “Today I lost my longtime brother Derek, another victim of Govt, which further aggravated his underlying health issues.

“He’s a lifelong, passionate Spurs supporter.

“I will never forget my nephew making fun of me, thanks to him for buying the club.

“It was a sad day for everyone in the family,” said Lord Sugar, who was head of Spurs.

Posting a picture of Derek on Instagram, he added: “RIP Pro”.

BBC breakfast guest Don Walker was one of those who sent their condolences, writing “sorry for your loss”.

In September, Lord Sugar criticized the government’s reaction to Govt-19, praising President Rishi Sunak’s response.

“But I think people should come back to the offices and demand that we support the city, that we support the economy,” he said.

“The city suffers from a lack of workers there, so it will continue to be a ghost town until they get more people there.”

