[Update: Restored] Google services are prone to crashes and Twitter users are unable to get enough memes

Seems like services exist Above and running, Confirmed by this tweet from Google Workplace:

We are all clear folks! Thank you for staying with us. – Google Workspace (oGoogleWorkspace) December 14, 2020

Before:

Google is a name that has become synonymous with the word ‘search’ and is universally believed for its authenticity. However, contrary to the general opinion of the company, users from around the world today report that Google services such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs, Maps, Adwords and Adsense have declined.

Users have also reported problems with Google’s search engine. The crash seems to have affected services other than Google. Zoom and other services have also been reported affected. Dublin City University tweeted that their email DCU email has also dropped. The reports came from various regions such as India, USA, Canada, Australia and Europe.

Meanwhile, Twitter has discovered its new rumors, and search company idle time seems to have created countless new memes. Various topics like #YouTubeDOWN, Google, Server, Bing and Yahoo are popular, and they are often filled with memes, some of which are a joke about the unpredictable year of 2020 and express frustration at having lost access to some important services. There are also users who make fun of Google, which is why they like Tuck Tuck.

The perfect result for this section on the BBC #GoogleDown Storyhttps://t.co/2Y6KHUUtL1 pic.twitter.com/ZaUCb7dVw3 – Will O’Hara ill (ill Willohara) December 14, 2020

Downtime detector, web site that monitors web services and other websites to detect unemployment, Performances Sharp spike in reported issues between 5:00 pm to 5:30 pm IST for Google services. However, fortunately the numbers are gradually declining.

Google tweets this from its workplace Twitter account and officially solves the problem: