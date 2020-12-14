Steelers vs. Bills – Game Recap – December 13, 2020

Do not think security – Orchard Park, NY – Jordan Boer and Buffalo secondary members did not notice Steelers receiver Juju Smith-Schuster dancing on the Pills logo in midfield during the pregame warm-up on Sunday night.

Come on in the fourth quarter, after Levi Wallace blocked Ben Rothlisberger to seal the buffalo’s 26-15 victory, the Pills came out as a dance on their side.

“It was a tight energy. The song. Before we even mentioned Smith-Schuster’s dicto video posted on social media, we felt the pace of the game swing,” Boer said.

“I’m not going to lie, just watch them dance in our logo premiere and it will change you a little bit,” he said. “You come and play with a little extra fire. We were sidelined. We had a big hit and we had fun. “

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, defender Darren Johnson returned 51 yards for a score, and the Bills (10-3) were close to claiming the first AFC East title since 1995 and the third playoff berth in four seasons. The Buffalo could beat both Monday night if they lose to Baltimore Cleveland.

Smith-Schuster and the Steelers have not been asked about the dance – something the receiver does before each game – afterwards.

They have other worries after dropping six consecutive games in a row 23-17 loss to Washington, And the AFC-lead Kansas City mayors (12-1) fell one game behind.

The AFC North Front Steelers (11-2) The Miami Dolphins lost 33-27 the day before to Kansas City, helping Kickoff to their first playoff berth in three years.

“We lost two. We face some suffering. But we didn’t push the panic button, “said Rothlisberger.

“Dangerously we’re not very good. We did not play good football, it starts with me,” he said. “I think it’s a team that has had a lot of setbacks and understands what it takes to win football games, and it understands what time of year it is, now. That is unacceptable. “

Bills have won seven out of six Must have played at least 10 games in the first 13 games of a season for the first time since 1991. This is a significant change from a team that endured 17 years of playoff drought – the longest running sport in four of America’s major professions – before coach Sean McDermott took charge in 2017.

“Ten wins, (work) not finished,” Allen said. “We know what we need to do.”

The third-year player opened the game by throwing touchdown passes 3:21 – 19-yard for Stephen Dix and 13-yard for Rookie Gabriel Davis – pushing the buffalo 23 before the first two drives of the second half. 7.

The buffalo erupted in the second half after Allen and Crime managed six first innings of seven possessions and 102 yards.

However, Johnson delivered the offense as he stepped in front of Rothlisburg’s pass aimed at Smith-Schuster, turning the buffalo 9-7 with 51 yards, 52 seconds remaining in the first half.

“Our security increased big time, especially when we started the way we did,” Allen said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who care about each other. We don’t want each other down. When we’ve been out, we put it in order for each other.”

Allen surpassed his single-season record of 34 in 1991 with a combined total of 35 integrated touchdowns (28 passing, six rushing and one receiving) in 1991 off Hall of Fame Jim Kelly. His 28 DDs are second on the team list, and five behind the single-season record set by Kelly in ’91.

Allen finished 238 yards and 24 of 43 for an interception. Dix had 10 catches for 130 yards. Dix, who bought the business with Minnesota in March, has 100 catches that match the single-season record of bills set by Eric Molts in 2002.

The Steelers have never matched anything on the team that set an owner record by winning its first 11 games. Pittsburgh went under 20 points in three straight games, and Washington lost Och called Mike Tomlin Recipients for his team’s sluggish running attack and getting passes.

The game ended in the middle of the fourth quarter after Buffalo’s Tyler Pass scored a 23-yard field goal.

In the third play of Pittsburgh’s Scrimmage, the right-hander, who was aiming for James Washington, was blocked by Rothlisberger’s deep pass wallace.

Rothlisberger finished 21 of 37 for 187 yards, with Washington and Juju Smith-Schuster and touchdown passes for two interceptions.

SACK STREAK

The Steelers extended their 70th game in a row to break the NFL record set by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1999 to 2003.

Tyson Aluva got Pittsburgh’s first game against Buffalo in the second quarter by getting the ball out of the hands of Bills quarterback Josh Allen midway. The stumbling block was recovered by Pills center Mitch Morse for an 8-yard loss.

Streak started in the 8th week of the 2016 season.

Injuries

Steelers: The LG Matt Filer did not return after sustaining a shoulder injury in the first quarter. Kevin Dodson was rejected as a replacement for Feuler after suffering a shoulder injury in the third quarter.

Bills: Johnson, who sustained a concussion in the third quarter, did not return. Morse missed several series in the first quarter after gaining a brace spot on his left elbow.

UP Next

Steelers: Continue to play prime-time games on the trip to play Cincinnati Bengal on December 21st.

Bills: Travel to play Denver Broncos on Saturday.

