Eintrach Frankfurt is sweating over the fitness of high-scoring Andre Silva, but welcomes Marcus Durham back for a meeting at the Deutsche Bank Arena (kick-off: 5.30pm GMT) on Tuesday in Manchengladbach, Portugal.

Latest

Click here for the Frankfurt-Gladbach Live Blog!

Silva was fit to train separately last week as he suffered muscle pain in the second half of the draw with Frankfurt’s 2-2 win over Borussia Dortmund. Eintracht’s seven-goal striker missed a 2-1 defeat to Wolfsburg on Friday, but could show some potential in Germany’s financial capital. Boss Toast will start in the role of solo striker after he marks his return to the starting line-up against former club Wolfsburg with the fourth goal of the season. Stephen Ilsankar was liked by Ayman Barcock in midfield, but the latter got it off the bench, and can recall. There was also a cameo of late for Napoli debtor Amin Younes, who was close to full fitness following illness and tapping. A minor injury leaves Eric Termin’s run right-back in doubt, while Danny da Costa is on the lookout as the Eagles try to finish a run in seven games without a win.

With four points and better place than Frankfurt, the eighth-ranked Gladbach have won one of their last five Bundesliga tours, losing only once in that time. Foles stepped back from a goal to equalize with Hertha Berlin on Saturday, thanks to a second goal from captain Freel Embolo, who stood out in several games. During the Foles’ successful UEFA Champions League team campaign, regular captains Lars Stindle, Alasen Flay and Thuram started the Hertha hurdles on the bench, but should be remembered in Frankfurt. Right-back Stephen Liner is also expected to return, but the accumulation of yellow cards dismisses midfielder Florian Newhaus. If Yan Sommer has a suspicion again, Tobias Sipple may continue between goal-posts. Winger Jonas Hoffman is definitely out.

See: Marcus Durham assisted Gladbach 3-1 at Frankfurt last season

Competition stats

Frankfurt have a 1-0 lead over Gladbach (49) over any other club.

The first 10 Bundesliga appearances of Martin Hindrecker came in the 2015/16 Gladbach shirt.

Jibril Chow also played for the Falls, between 2015 and 2017, although he only made one appearance for them.

Gladbach, who has played five setbacks throughout the entire 2019/20 league campaign, has already attracted five of 11 players this season.

Borussia Dortmund have not lost in their last four meetings (three wins, one draw) with Frankfurt. They have beaten Frankfurt eight times since trailing 1-0 – more than any other club.

Duram found the back of the net at home and out against Frankfurt last season. He scored twice in 11 Bundesliga tournaments during this period, scoring four goals and being the club’s top scorer in the league.

Possible rows

Frankfurt: Trop – Abraham (e), Hindereger, N’Dica – da Costa, Seed, Ilsanker, Gostic – Barcoque, Kamata – Dost

Outside: Pain (femur), Willems (knee)

Suspicion: Derm (femur), Silva (muscle)

Coach: Adi Hatter

Clatpack: Sipple – Liner, Zinder, Elvedi, Vent – Kramer, Zakaria – Embolo, Stindle (C), Drum – Play

Outside: Hoffman (thigh), Newhaus (suspension)

Suspicion: Benspine (not included), Somer (hip)

Coach: Marco Rose