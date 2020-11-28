Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Basketball vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff: How to Watch, Game Preview and Open Thread

The 7th Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) play again against the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions (0-1) at the goal center on Friday night. 77-67, Wisconsin season opener against Eastern Illinois, while Golden Lions beat 99-57 Marquette Golden Eagles.

With three big men wrong, UAPP struggled with the size of the marquee, with Theo John of the Golden Eagles scoring 13 points, combining 12 rebounds and converting five shots. One can reasonably expect that there will be great games for Nate Revers and Micah Potter as well.

This game will be an opportunity to see more of Wisconsin’s young players in detail. Ben Carlson and Jonathan Davis both looked great at the UW debut against the EU, but would be happy to see more from Steven Kroll, Carter Gilmore and Joe Headstrom.

You and I had a sober Thanksgiving party on Thursday and now we hope you are ready to shout about college basketball with your internet friends!

How to see / hear

TV: PTN, 8:00 pm, CD, Jeff Delivery, Ben Priest

Streaming: Fox Sports Co.

Radio / Satellite: 1310 AM, Sirius / XM 195; Matt LeBeau, Mike Lucas

Live Stats: Here!

Arena: Goal center

Line: Wisconsin-34

Kenpom Wisconsin Success Percentage: 99.9%

Funny Facts (According to Media Guides)

The Badgers had their ninth straight win on Wednesday night, just before last season, when the Nate Rivers led the UW with 18 points (6-for-10 FG) and nine rebounds.

With five volumes on Wednesday night, Revers advanced to third place on the UW’s career volumes list, now following only Frank Kaminski and Ethan Hopp. He needs six Swats to break Hop’s school record.

Newcomers Jonathan Davis (eight points in 15 minutes) and Ben Carlson (13 points in 17 minutes) made their debuts.

Friday’s game marks the first meeting between Wisconsin and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

UW has set an all-time record of 13-0 against teams from the Southwest Athletics Conference, with an 84-53 win over Cramping State in 2018.

This year was normal, but normal, but there is still a lot to be thankful for Most importantly, our badger family Last night, we got surprises from home pic.twitter.com/tqWChNuUIV – Wisconsin basketball (adBadgerMBB) November 26, 2020

Shawn Doss is the only Golden Lion in the double figures against Marquette. It was his eighth career 20-BT scoring game, and his nine field domain goals elevated a career.

The Golden Lions are sending back nine players, including four starting players from last season’s squad. Shawn Doss takes the lead because the 2019-20 All-SWC missed all but the first three games of last season due to a second-team selection injury

Possible start

Wisconsin

De Mitric Tries, 6-foot, Redshirt Sr., Guard, No.0

Aleem Ford, 6-ft-8 Redshirt Sr., Forward, No.2

Micah Potter, 6-foot-10, Redshirt Sr., Center, No. 11

Brad Davison, 6-foot-4, senior, guard, No. 34

Nate Revers, 6-foot-11, senior, forward, No. 35

Arkansas Pine-Bluff