Home Science Supermassive black hole 2000 light years closer than we thought

Supermassive black hole 2000 light years closer than we thought

Nov 28, 2020 0 Comments

The map states that the center of the Milky Way and the black hole that sits there are 25,800 light-years from Earth. This is close to the official estimate of 27,700 light-years accepted by the International Astronomical Union in 1985, according to the National Laboratory of Japan.

What’s more, according to the map, our solar system orbits the galaxy at a speed of 227 kilometers per second – which is faster than the official value of 220 kilometers per second.

Earth is 2000 light-years closer to the miraculous black hole at the center of our galaxy than previously thought.
Earth is 2000 light-years closer to the miraculous black hole at the center of our galaxy than previously thought. (NAOJ)

The updated values ​​are the result of more than 15 years of observation by the Japanese radio astronomy program Vera, according to a statement released Thursday from Japan’s National Laboratory. Vera is small for the VLBI study of radio astrometry and represents the mission series of telescopes that use the longest baseline interferometry to explore the three-dimensional structure of the Milky Way.

Because Earth is located inside the Milky Way, It is difficult to retreat and see what the galaxy will look like. To get around this, the project used astrometry, an accurate measurement of the position and motion of objects, to understand the overall structure of the Milky Way and the Earth’s place in it.
The black hole is called Sagittarius A * or Sgr A *, which is 4.2 million times larger than our Sun. The high-velocity hole and its massive gravitational field manage the orbits of stars in the center of the Milky Way. Reinhard Jensel and Andrea Guess received the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for their discovery. There are Many types of black holes, And scientists believe it may be linked to the formation of galaxies because they are often at the center of the largest star systems – but it is not yet clear how, or at first, they formed.

In August, Vera released its first list, which contains data for 99 celestial objects. Based on this table and recent observations from other groups, astronomers developed a position and velocity map. From this map, scientists were able to calculate the center of the galaxy, the point at which everything revolves.

VERA integrates data from four radio telescopes across Japan. When combined, the telescopes were able to reach a resolution that, in theory, would allow astronomers to find an American penny placed on the surface of the moon, the lab said.

Is it a bird? Is this a plane? No, it's one "Car size" Tearing a meteorite through the sky.

The scary and dream world of space

To be clear, the changes do not mean that the Earth is moving towards the black hole, the lab said. In contrast, the map identifies the location of the solar system more accurately.

READ  The Leonids meteor shower is at its peak tonight - how to see it in the UK

You May Also Like

Earth moves 2,000 light-years closer to supermassive black hole & faster than previously thought - astronomers - RT World News

Earth moves 2,000 light-years closer to supermassive black hole & faster than previously thought – astronomers – RT World News

The Japanese spacecraft carrying asteroid soil samples is near home

The Japanese spacecraft carrying asteroid soil samples is near home

Biggest solar flare reduces radio communication on Earth - Video | Science | News

Biggest solar flare reduces radio communication on Earth – Video | Science | News

Rosalind Franklin Rover: Travel to Mars after Successful Parachute Test | UK News

Rosalind Franklin Rover: Travel to Mars after Successful Parachute Test | UK News

Map of wheat genes reveals surprising variation in genes worldwide

Map of wheat genes reveals surprising variation in genes worldwide

Artemis Moon begins to attach NASA rocket for mission

Artemis Moon begins to attach NASA rocket for mission

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *