Supermassive black hole 2000 light years closer than we thought

The black hole is called Sagittarius A * or Sgr A *, which is 4.2 million times larger than our Sun. The high-velocity hole and its massive gravitational field manage the orbits of stars in the center of the Milky Way. Reinhard Jensel and Andrea Guess received the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for their discovery. There are

Many types of black holes

, And scientists believe it may be linked to the formation of galaxies because they are often at the center of the largest star systems – but it is not yet clear how, or at first, they formed.