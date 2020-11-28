Morata’s resurgence continues with another Juventus goal

Alvaro Morata has done it again. The Spaniard resurgence in Juventus continues this evening against Benevento.

Morata has been reluctant to replace Comrade Diego Costa at Chelsea, while Atletico Madrid did not set the world ablaze with him.

As a result, he was sent back to Turin on a summer transfer window. He did not waste time justifying Andrea Birlow’s decision.

Morata comes from the word Juventus’ best front, fighting with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo for supremacy in the field.

He has gone one step further with this strike against Benevento this evening.

Morata looks like a weird beast in Juventus. He was a dictionary definition of a confident player, and he saw it especially in Chelsea.

With all the cylinders shooting with him, and since Ronaldo is Ronaldo, could this year be the Juve year in the Champions League?

We say that every year – so probably not.