Kane Brown performs a pre-recorded Thanksgiving half-time show in Dallas

The Cowboys continued a Thanksgiving half-time tradition, kicking off the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign with the performance of country star Kane Brown.

But unlike the normal years, that half-time show did not take place on the field due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, Brown’s performance was recorded outside the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, with strobe lights and dancing cheerleaders to accompany his Twang.

Who added Brown to the list of country stars on shows performed over the past two decades, including Kenny Chesney, Kelly Clarkson, Gary Underwood, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban. The reason for the Salvation Army is one that speaks to Brown.

“My family doesn’t have enough to eat, nor do we have a roof over our heads. Today, we need a lot of people. 2020 was a difficult year, but every little act of generosity helps,” Brown said. Release. “I’m proud to have had the opportunity to bring awareness of ways people can help this holiday season and beyond.”

Brown is 27 years old, originally from Sattanoka, Tennessee. He auditioned for The X Factor and American Idol, but made a name for himself by hiding popular songs and posting them on YouTube.

Since then, he has released two studio albums and won the “Favorite Country Male Artist” award at the 2019 American Music Awards. His album “Experiment” topped the charts Billboard Best ranking in 2018, and he performed the show “Worship Yourself” during a show released last month.