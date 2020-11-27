Corona virus live news: North Korea ‘attempts to hack’ South vaccine; German cases 1 m | World News

For drums and flute sounds, newly attached Palestinian The groom dances with his brothers, relatives and friends, eagerly waiting for his hidden bride to arrive in her shiny gown.

This may have been normal Gaza Wedding, except for the venue – not a fancy beach hall, but a narrow alley Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.

Come to the weddings for the new epidemics in Gaza: they are small because of the strict crowd limits, they are held outside, and they end up early to beat the curfew orders.

And they are cheaper than usual.

“I was totally unhappy because I would have loved to celebrate it in a wedding hall,” the groom said. Mohammad Ahmed Ashor, Wearing blazer and burgundy tie.

But according to his family, the 24-year-old businessman told the AFP between dances that hateful marriages during economic hardship have also brought welcome savings.



Palestinian groom Mohammad Ahmed Ashor dances with male relatives and friends while waiting for the groom at his wedding in the midst of the Govt-19 epidemic in Gaza City. Photo: Mahmoud Holmes / AFP / Getty Images



Weddings on the Palestinian coast are usually held in luxury venues, large halls along the Mediterranean coast.

Despite the 50 percent poverty and unemployment rates before the epidemic, many Kazans spend many thousands of dollars on weddings.

This year the virus has further affected the economy in the strip under Israeli siege since 2007 and is currently spreading rapidly across Gaza.

Ahmed al-Jadba, a doctor at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, warned that the situation was “out of control” as infections had increased in recent weeks.

To control the spread of the corona virus, Hamas, an Islamic group operating in the area, has banned large indoor gatherings, as have authorities elsewhere.

Families were forced to hold small weddings in less-than-fairy-like settings, such as alleys and backyards, but saved bundles in the process.

These days many couples opt for measured-day weddings, which are “over an hour”.

After Ashors’ wedding, the musicians – three percussionists and a traditional reed flute player called – went home before the evening curfew was ordered.

As their small, travel business is now thriving, they booked more shows for the next day.



Palestinian groom Ahmed Omar Kalla picks up his hidden bride from a beauty salon in northern Gaza. Photo: Mahmoud Holmes / AFP / Getty Images



A few days later they were inside Jabalia, A town north of the wedding piece Ahmed Omar Kalla, 28-year-old postman.

“He also has a good time,” Galla told AFP: “No job, no money, but we’ve saved a lot by getting married now.”

He took his bride from the beauty parlor “Al-Hawar Al-Ain”, the Islamic expression for the beautiful eyes of the women of Paradise.

Its owner, Fatwi, Confirmed “Many young couples want to get married during the Corona period because the costs are low. They don’t rent wedding halls or pay for big buffets. ”

Fatwi has changed his business hours to suit the new practice as Hamas police patrols enforce night curfew orders.

“We start work at 7:00 am now because people only get married at ceremonies until 5:00 pm.”