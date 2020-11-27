Biggest solar flare reduces radio communication on Earth – Video | Science | News

The sun constantly emits large explosions of plasma in deep space. In this case, the particles released by solar flares were pointed at the Earth itself, which led to technical problems on our planet.

As a result, when the fire broke out in late November 23, some radio frequencies were blocked. Ionization occurs when sunlight hits the radio waves in the atmosphere, which protects the energy from the radio waves. A video from NASA shows impressive sunlight, bubbling before the sun explodes into life. The meteorological site Space Weather said: “Sunspot AR2785 exploded in late November 23 (2335 UT), which produced C4-class solar flares.

"The eruption threw more than 350,000 km of plasma across the sun. "NASA's Solar Dynamics Laboratory splashed down. "Expanding UV radiation hits the Earth, briefly ionizing the surface of our atmosphere. "This caused a short wave of radio darkness over the South Pacific, including eastern Australia and New Zealand. The affected frequencies were mainly less than 10 MHz.