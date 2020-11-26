Home Top News Football: Atletico held a home draw with the locomotive to make them hate it

Nov 26, 2020
MADRID (Reuters) – Atletico Madrid lost to locomotive Moscow but drew 0-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, which could have done them a lot if they had reached the knockout stages.

When Coke advanced again after a shot from Yannick Karasco, Atletico thought they had found a turning point in the second half, but the goal was rejected for a short offside following a VAR review.

Defender Jose Kimines missed a glorious chance to catch the winner in the final stages, rising to meet a corner, but went narrower on a nearby post.

The draw saw Atletico beat A.C. by five points after four games. Bayern Munich have qualified with 12 runs, R.P. Salzburg is in one last place.

Atletico host Bayern will have to win both matches to ensure they advance to the last 16 before visiting Salzburg in their final next week.

“We are so angry, no one in the Champions League is waiting,” Coke said.

“We’ve been playing well lately, but now we have to win our next games. We started with a lot of seriousness, there were a lot of chances, but sometimes the ball didn’t want to go inside.”

Atletico coach Diego Simeone has denied the luxury of spinning his team because so many players have been ruled out by injury or positive corona virus tests, and he started with 10 of the 11 players who beat Barcelona 1-0 in La Liga on Saturday.

His team still gave a flying start, Marcos Laurent should have taken the lead in the second minute when he crossed the Joao Felix, but failed to properly communicate the 126 million euro forward ball.

READ  Delhi issues new rules for COVID-19 treatment

Loronde, Yannick Karasco and Angel Correa tested the visiting keeper Gilherm in the first half, finishing the game with 20 shots on four goals by Atletico Locomotive, while the spectators made only one attempt towards the goal.

The locomotive stole a winner in extra time with a rare attempt to the area of ​​Atletico, but Stephen Chavic made an important challenge, which would be a devastating goal for the Spaniards and a lifeline for the Russians.

“We weren’t a doctor, we weren’t refreshed, but we played well, we were serious, we wanted to win, we could have scored a few times in the first 20 minutes,” Simeon said.

“The Champions League is a little tough for us, but we hope we can perform better in our next game.”

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Claire Fallen and Ed Osmond)

