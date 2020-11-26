Home Sports Atletico Madrid confirm line-up v Locomotive Moscow: A change from the victory over Barcelona

Nov 26, 2020 0 Comments
Diego Simeone made a change in Atletico Madrid’s starting line-up on Saturday after beating Barcelona in a clash with his team’s Champions League Group A locomotive Moscow.

Brazilian full-back Renan Lodi has come back to the side at the expense of Mario Hermoso – who started the third half after a win over Plugrana.

Switch predicts that Athletic will become a flat-pack four as he plays Kieran Tripper on the right with Saturday’s winner Yannick Karasco – the winner of Saturday’s match – playing ahead of his wing – back duties against the Carroll Club.

Atletico are currently second in the table, behind Bayern Munich and behind Locomotive and R.P. More advanced than Salzburg. Los Rojiplankos have won one, made a draw, lost one of their group matches so far, and hope to put Wanda on board three points at Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid News dominate domestically by their strong form, and they aim to continue running in European competitions.

