Artemis Moon begins to attach NASA rocket for mission

A total of 10 divisions will build double solid rocket boosters before the first lift, which is expected to take place next year.
The rocket is an integral part of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program, which aims to send the first woman and the next man to the moon by 2024. NASA officials believe the SLS will be used to reach Mars and other “deep spacecraft”.
Once fully assembled, the NASA SLS rocket will be taller than the Statue of Liberty and will launch 15% more than the Saturn V rockets that will carry the Apollo passengers. 50 years ago, it was the most powerful rocket ever built.
“Stacking the first part of the SLS rocket into the mobile launcher marks a major milestone for the Artemis project,” said Andrew Shroble, operations manager with NASA, the company that works with NASA on the Artemis project. .
“It shows the mission is really getting in shape, going to the launch site soon.”
Artemis is named after the Greek goddess of the moon and is the twin sister of Apollo.