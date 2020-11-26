Artemis Moon begins to attach NASA rocket for mission

The first booster unit of the Space Launch System (SLS) was stacked on top of a mobile launcher at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida earlier this week. NASA said Tuesday.

A total of 10 divisions will build double solid rocket boosters before the first lift, which is expected to take place next year.

The rocket is an integral part of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program, which aims to send the first woman and the next man to the moon by 2024. NASA officials believe the SLS will be used to reach Mars and other “deep spacecraft”.

Once fully assembled, the NASA SLS rocket will be taller than the Statue of Liberty and will launch 15% more than the Saturn V rockets that will carry the Apollo passengers. 50 years ago, it was the most powerful rocket ever built.