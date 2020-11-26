After locking Cheshire must go into Tier 2 – these are the rules

Cheshire will be placed in Tier 2 when the national lockout ends next Wednesday.

This comes after all the local authorities in the county have recorded a steep decline in infection rates over the past few weeks.

All regions are below the UK national average, Cheshire Live reports.

The new rules apply to Cheshire West and Chester, Cheshire East, Warrington and Halton.

Restrictions will be relaxed for a shorter period of the festive season.

From December 23 to 27, up to three houses can create a ‘Christmas bubble’ that will allow people to socialize with loved ones.

Until then, people must abide by the local rules that apply to their area.

The following rules apply to areas in Tier 2:

Tier 2: High alert

Socialization

You should not associate with anyone who does not live in any indoor setting at home or in a public place or who is not in your support bubble.

As part of Rule 6, you should not associate with a group of more than six people outside, including in a garden or public place.

Businesses

Businesses and venues can continue to operate Covit-19 in a safe manner, except those covered by law, such as nightclubs.

If restaurants do not function, pubs and bars should be closed.



Hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with substantial food

Hospitality businesses that sell food or beverages for consumption on their premises include:

Providing table service only on premises that sell alcohol Closed from 11pm to 5am (Excludes Hospitality Areas in Airports, Ports, Transport Services and Motorway Service Areas) Stop taking orders after 10pm



Hospitality businesses and locations selling food and beverages for consumption from the premises will continue after 10 pm via delivery service, click-and-collect or drive.

The early closure (11pm) applies to casinos, cinemas, theaters, museums, bowling alleys, amusement arcades, fun shows, theme parks, adventure parks and activities and bingo halls.

Cinemas, theaters and concert halls will be open beyond 11pm to conclude with performances starting before 10pm.

Public attendance is allowed at outdoor and indoor events (shows and events), which are limited to: 50% capacity, or 2,000 people outdoors or 1,000 people indoors.

Public attendance at spectator sports and business events may resume inside and outside, subject to social interaction rules, whichever is less: 50% capacity, or 2,000 people or 1,000 people indoors outside.

Rules at places of worship and weddings and funerals

Places of worship remain open, but you must not associate with people outside your home or support the bubble while you are indoors, the exception does not apply.

Weddings and funerals can progress with restrictions on the number of participants – 15 people can attend wedding ceremonies and receptions, 30 people can attend funerals, and 15 people can attend connected memorial events such as wakes or stones.

Sports

Organized outdoor sports, and physical activity and fitness classes may follow.

Organized indoor sports, physical activity and fitness classes are only allowed if they can avoid mixing with people they do not live with (or share a support bubble).

There are exceptions to indoor sports, sports for educational purposes and supervised sports and physical activity for those under 18, which can take place as large groups are mixed.

You can continue to travel to open spaces or facilities, but aim to minimize the number of trips you make.

If you live in a Tier 2 area, you must follow the Tier 2 rules when traveling to a Tier 1 area.

Avoid traveling or staying overnight in 3 areas other than the required places such as work, education, youth services, receiving medical treatment or caring responsibilities.

You can travel through Tier 3 as part of a longer journey.

For international travel see the Office of Overseas, Commonwealth and Development Travel Advice Information and Travel Pavement List.