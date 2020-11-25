SpaceX rocket launches for the 7th time, claws descend to sea on 100th Falcon 9 mission

Cape Canaveral, fl. – SpaceX It launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets for the seventh time. Booster 60 launched the entire stack of Starling Internet satellites into orbit and then landed at sea.

Two level Falcon 9 Rocket Today (Nov. 24) at 9:13 pm at Cape Canaveral Air Force Base, the space launch complex exploded from 40 at EDT (November 25 at 0213 GMT), marking the beginning of the company’s 23rd year and its 100th flight overall.

About 9 minutes later, the first phase of the booster returned to Earth, landing on the soft touch of one of SpaceX’s drones in the Atlantic Ocean. Called “Off Course I Still Love You”, the colossal ship is one of two of the company’s rescue ships, which capture fallen boosters and return them to port.

“For the seventh time, this Falcon has landed,” SpaceX engineer Kate Dice said during a live launch broadcast.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch 60 Starling Internet satellites from Florida on November 24, 2020. This is the 100th Falcon 9 launch overall and the seventh mission for the first phase of this particular rocket. (Image credit: SpaceX)

This is the third attempt to remove this task from the ground. SpaceX was originally a planned one Double title Over the weekend, it was a success Launched the Sentinel-6 satellite In orbit for NASA and many allies, but then had to do Stand down Try doing additional tests on the rocket from Starling. Another attempt was scheduled for Monday (Nov. 23), but SpaceX postponed the flight for an additional 24 hours due to bad weather in the rescue zone.

It rained on Space Beach, just before launch tonight. The rocket crashed upwards as it climbed through the clouds. As the first stage of the rocket returned to Earth, the clouds cleared and viewers were able to see the second stage single-engine flash.

Today’s aircraft now has the first phase booster called the P1049 Seven launches and landings Under its belt – the first Falcon 9 with such flight experience. This frequent flying aircraft now carried five different Starling modules into space, as well as the Iridium Next satellites and the Telstar 18V mission. The 67th recovery of SpaceX’s first Falcon first phase landed today Recovered its first booster in 2015.

Reusable rockets

Today’s flight marks the 23rd SpaceX launch site of 2020, the company’s busiest launch year. (The previous record was set in 2018, when the company was launched 21 times.) This aircraft also marks the 100th launch of the Falcon 9 rocket.

Last month, the California-based space agency reached the centennial milestone of 100 aircraft for its Falcon series rockets, including Falcon 1 and Falcon Heavy. The company released a Video highlighting that achievement. But now Falcon 9 has reached 100 on its own.

SpaceX unveiled the Starling mission a few hours later tonight Testing its SN8 starship rocket prototype In Texas. SN8’s engines will burn several seconds longer than a scheduled test flight that could take place early next week.

2020 is already the banner year for SpaceX. Registration includes 23 openings Two different space missions In the last six months, the first private crew has flown to the International Space Station, the Orbit Laboratory. This feat is aided by SpaceX’s fleet of aircraft-proven boosters. SpaceX currently has 10 senior boosters and three brand new heavy boosters in its rocket stock that will be used for the upcoming military mission. SpaceX has relied on its successive flyers, now launching more updated rockets than new ones.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch 60 Starling Internet satellites from Florida on November 24, 2020. (Image credit: SpaceX)

To begin the era of rapid reuse, SpaceX was introduced Soup-up version of its worker, Falcon 9 Block 5 First Level, 2018. This enhanced iteration received new features including a more robust thermal protection system, titanium grid fins, more durable intermediate (hardware connecting the two stages of the rocket) and more. Powerful machines.

Now powered by more than 7 1.7 million, the upgraded Falcon 9 has been operating reliably (although the rocket has experienced two missile stops in recent months) since the launch of its first payload, the communications satellite for Bangladesh in 2018. With that 2018 launch, the company said goodbye to the moderately reusable Falcons of the past, creating a new era in which the same rocket is capable of flying multiple times.

Since then, SpaceX has been working to improve its reusable rocket technology. The aircraft acquired its track record with proven rockets, giving the company the right to launch U.S. military and national security payloads and astronauts. Rockets that have flown before.

Now the company has fired the same rocket seven times.

A Starling meconconstallation

SpaceX has set its sights on Mars and hopes to help transform humanity into a multifaceted creature. To help raise money to achieve that bold goal, the company developed a program to cover the earth with cyber security from a network of broadband satellites. This Starling mega constellation will have thousands of satellites flying close to the planet in low Earth orbit.

Launched tonight, the company has now launched more than 900 call-tonne, flat-panel satellites – a milestone that will enable SpaceX to build its Starling Internet service. Company representatives say there are still control barriers to overcome before launching the service globally, and launching satellites, but initial testing is promising.

SpaceX Starling McConstellation There is an important goal in mind: to provide high-speed internet access at affordable prices around the world, especially in rural and remote areas. To that end, the company initially planned to bring in 1,440 satellites, but has since received approval for thousands.

SpaceX has been approved by the US Federal Communications Commission to launch 12,000 on flat-panel broadband satellites, but SpaceX will not stop there. The company has indicated that it may approve the launch of another 30,000 Starling satellites to reduce high-speed, low-latency Internet signals.

Beta testing

The growing internet service has already gone one way Private beta testing program Company employees pay for broadband service at its pace. Current data indicate that the service can support multiple high-definition streams simultaneously, according to SpaceX team members.

SpaceX is a recent one General beta testing program, Invites users to purchase floor equipment, and then test the service. For a so-called “better beta than nothing” test program, users must purchase Starling floor equipment for 99 499 and then pay a monthly 99 99 monthly fee for active service.

The initial public beta test was low, but more calls are expected in January before the official service launches. Project engineers conducted a Reddit AMA (“Ask me anything”) over the weekend, where they answered questions about the service.

“Starlink is a very flexible system, and will improve over time as we optimize the software. Significance, bandwidth and reliability can all be significantly improved,” the engineers wrote under the Reddit username “Disheimsiflatface” for the Starlight satellite dish.

The Starling team also revealed that SpaceX “is steadily increasing network access over time to bring in as many people as possible.” AMA thread. “Significantly, we plan to move from a limited beta to a broad beta in late January to allow more users to participate.”

“You can see the data speed varies from 50Mbps [megabits per second] Delay from 150Mbps and 20ms [milliseconds] Improving the Starling system will increase the 40m over the next several months. There will be short periods when there will be no connection, “the invitation said, which was sent to Reddit by one user in the state of Washington and another in Wisconsin.

At AMA, Starling team members addressed questions about delays and dropouts experienced by users.

“You have to think of the connection between the Starling dish in space and the satellite as a ‘lean beam’ between the dish and the satellite.” They wrote. “So, when the satellite goes up quickly, if there is a branch or pole between the dish and the satellite, you usually lose the connection (note – obstacles usually cause crashes, not slowing down!).”

The Starling team also explained how to find DISH satellites. “[The dish] Even with an upward trajectory of 17,500 miles, the sky can be scanned electronically in milliseconds and locked into satellite overhead. ” DishyMcFlatface responded. “If it finds a satellite, Starling makes a request to join the Internet knowing its status. After that, Dish can download a table of which satellites to talk to next, and when the time comes it can point exactly to the satellites.”

The Starling team also said that they are open to ideas coming from users on how to enhance the plug-in and gaming experience. “We’ve put in a lot of effort and come up with tons and lots of creative ideas on how to make this an experience as simple as possible – including mounting solutions, dish automation and general unboxing.” The project engineers wrote.

Dynamic doubles

As part of its rescue efforts, SpaceX stopped one of its twin-legged catcher boats – GO Ms. Head. (Payload exhibitions revolve around satellites that protect them during launch.

The other boat, GO Ms. The tree has been sidelined even after being damaged in the previous work. The ship, which departed from Port Canaveral this week, may conduct some sea trials before jumping back into service.

GO Ms. To help the first, GO Seeker, one of SpaceX’s Dragon rescue ships, has meanwhile been transformed into a fair catcher to assist in rescue efforts.

GO Ms. Recovery efforts with the first should take place 45 minutes after the start.

