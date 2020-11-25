STOCKHOLM: Free-scoring Poto / Klimt won Norway’s first air title since Sunday 2-1 against Stromskotte, thanks to goals from Caspar Junker and Philippe Jinkernacle, the team’s 84th and 85th strikes.

As a result, Aspire Stadium is about 1,200 kilometers north of the capital Oslo, with a total of 68 points after 25 games on Norway’s top flight, 18 games ahead of second-placed Moldova.

Founded 104 years ago, Klimt finished second in the league in 2019, but they took a top spot in 2020, scoring two or more goals in each league game. The 4-2 defeat to Moldova in mid-October was the only defeat of the season.

“I touched it,” coach Gazelle Nutson told Eurosport. “It’s a fantastic team of players, a fantastic team and a fantastic club.”

In the third qualifying round of the Europa League, Nutson’s side defeated AC 3-2. Defeated by Milan and they have won fans from all over Norway, their high tempo and hard working style have given them an average of over three goals per game.

To go five games, the newly crowned champions needed four points to break Moldova’s 2014 record of 71 points in a league season, and team captain Ulrik Saltnes was not talking about what his team had achieved.

As the celebrations began before the long journey back to northern Norway, he told the newspaper Verdance Gang that “I need some more time before the big quotes come in”.