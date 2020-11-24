Linda Gray pays sweet tribute to TV producer’s son following graduation at 56

Instagram

Actress Jeff Thrasher, who is portrayed as Sue Ellen Ewing in ‘Dallas’, is described as ‘the best, funniest, sweetest man’ when sharing sad news via social media.

AceShowbiz – “Dallas“The star Linda Gray Mourns the death of his son.

80-year-old son Jeff Thrasher, 56, has died and his mother calls him “the best, funniest, sweetest man.

Linda posted the sad news on Instagram on Monday, November 23rd, but did not provide many details.

“He brought such love to the world and was loved by all!” The TV senior wrote near the photo of the director and producer riding a bicycle. “Let his journey be a magical one.”

Actress Jordana Brewster, Who played Elena Ramos in the Dallas renaissance, sent condolences in the comments section, “Linda I’m so sorry. I send you all of my love [sic] Strength. “TV producer Alison Martino added,” Linda, this is the first time I’ve read this. I have no words. I can not even imagine what you are doing. There can be nothing harder than this. You are all loved. ”

Another “Dallas” star, Julie Gonzalo, Has left a comment. “Oh my dear, I am so sorry for this loss. I send my thoughts and my heart to you and your family,” he wrote.

One fan added, “Words are not enough to express my deepest condolences not only to you, but to you and your family. I love you and keep you in my prayers.” Similarly, another said, “I’m so sorry, Linda. I send my deepest condolences to you and your family.”

Thrasher produced “The Amazing Race Canada” and “Canada’s Wise Man”. In 2017, he directed “Wonders of the World”.