EastEnders spoilers: Ian dies in violent revenge attack

If you list the most famous residents in Albert Square, you will find Ian Peel (Adam Woodad) on the right, below the local traffic warden. The EastEnders businessman is about to push one of his many enemies into the distance, where he is attacked and killed.

But with so many people angry at Peel, who went one step further and left him Vic Queen lifeless?

After hearing Wicky talk to Tiffany (Mickey Smith) and Rainey (Tanya Franks) and Stuart (Ricky Champ), the stunned Whitney (Shona McCarty) misses out on the fact that Tiffany plans to become Rainey and Stuart’s replacement.

Meanwhile, Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) asks Ian for help in selecting a winner for the Lucy Peel Award, but he is very busy as usual, while Suki (Balwinder Sobal) is still angry at Ian and plotting against him.

Not a great start to the week at all. But it gets worse for the local skimmer because he can’t help others, but regrets – at least not Max Bronning (Jack Wood), he shares a kiss with Linda (Kelly Bright).

If Max doesn’t want the whole square to know about his kiss with Linda, Ian happily warns that now Max is over for him. Max walks out, provoking his revenge.

Tina (Louisa Bradshaw-White) visits Mick (Danny Dyer) and disappoints him after his day at the care home. She thinks he’s down because he lost The Wick. Encouraged to fix this for her brother, Tina begins her work to get Ian out of the wick.

Bobby is getting ready for the Lucy Peel Award night on The Queen Wick. He tells Sharon (Ledia Dean) that he has ordered Max, but he does not sell the pup, but goes to the gray kitchen, where Max takes his revenge and threatens Ian – return his money Or he will deliver him from misery.

Then when you look at what Sharon Banks is doing, an idea emerges – what is Ian now?

This is the day of the Lucy Peel Award Ceremony and it will all be on hand. Bobby struggles to decide who to award, but Ian tells Bobby that he knows who Lucy will win. When Bobby wakes up to present the award, he gives a speech to his sister, and Ian joins in, a little shocked.

Linda Mick says she did not go to the awards ceremony and points out how she felt recently. Later, Max meets her at the laundry, and they go to The Wiki together.

Tina, still angry at Ian, tells Shirley what she did and they go to The Wiki, eager to see Ian fall.

Since then, the big announcement has shocked everyone. Max wonders why Ian smokes so much, but Ian seems to laugh at last when he explains what he did.

Ben (and Max Bowden) are angry – no one wants to work with them after someone has pitched the lawn with Mitchell, and he’s determined to find out who it is.

Ian thinks he has outdone Max, but Max sees and plans his revenge – how far will he go? Meanwhile, Ian is excited about the Lucy Peel Award from the Gazette to Elliott, believing that when Ben appears, he will write a glowing article about him, and he burns too. The police come and think Ben has come here to talk to him, but they make an arrest.

Kathy (Gillian Tailford) rushes to the station to help Ian, but her son Peter (Dale Hudson) is not indifferent and Ian misunderstands Papa. Ian immediately blames Kathy for the arrest. Now pushed far and wide, Kathy gives him some hard facts. Was her son’s behavior enough for her in the end? Peter explains to Bobby that they will not be happy until Ian leaves. When Bobby sees the emotion in his brother’s words, he begins to see his father who he really is.

Later, Ian blamed him for causing Whitney doubts in Tiffany’s mind. Ian bites again with revenge – Rainey regrets, but Stuart takes revenge on eyes

Tina tells Mick’s nanny that he can get the puppy back, but Mika lashes out at Tina – he doesn’t understand what he’s doing. Tina leaves and heads in the direction of The Wick.

Then, everything is on The Wick, Ian is immobile on the ground, but who hit him?

