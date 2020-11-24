Alodia Kosiengpiao, James Reed leads the Loll PH team: Wild Rift Pentaboom Foundation clash

November 23, Singapore – Riot Games Ahead of exciting activities around the Southeast Asia League of Legends’ regional open beta: Wild Rift, a player-centric organization League of Legends: Wild Rift Southeast Asia Pentaboom Showdown, scheduled for December 12-18, + 12MT + .

Official Event Organizer IO Sport, League of Legends: The Wild Rift Southeast Asia Pentaboom Showdown features five leading content creators from Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

From adrenaline-filled moments to sensational group fights to baron thefts – players and Wild Rift fans can look forward to seeing their favorite personalities Keeping their skills and thumbs flexible, uniting them as a team more than any other participating team – all for a charitable purpose.

Together with Showmats, the riot game Southeast Asia Room to Reed (Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam), Open Minds Project (Thailand), Beyond Social Services (Singapore), Bazarellus Numerix (Philippines, Cambodia, Vietnam) and Malaysia . The participating teams will win a total of $ 66,500 in prizes, prizes from official sponsors Razor and Secretlob, as well as boasting rights as the region’s strongest wild split team.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we can not be too happy to celebrate that League of Legends: Wild Divide is now open to our players in Southeast Asia. We want to end that by engaging, ”said Justin Hulok, general manager of the riot sports SEA in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau.

The Wild Rift Southeast Asia Pentaboom Clash will be televised live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitz in Indonesian, Bahasa Malaysia, Burmese, English, Khmer, Talaq, Thai and Vietnamese languages, and will feature key figures:

Sea Gaming from Cambodia, Hena Gaming, Prom Official ML & D26.H.

Cindy Kulla, Dylan Bros., Kokokoi, Jess No Limit and VY Gaming from Indonesia

Fredo Samion, Harris Anwar, Ismail Isani, Solos and X.K.

Ace Gaming from Myanmar, Kuku, ICECE, Original Matt Channel and NX Live

Alodia Kosiengpiao, Ashley Kosiengpiao, Taxi Dias, James Reid and Megan Young from the Philippines

Singapore’s Daniel Ron (Titan Commerce), Nathan Hortono, Ryan Dan (Night Antal Cinematics), Caesarea and Vincent Chin (Titan Commerce)

DX Channel, Frosenkis, J.A.I. Raw, and May Pitchandard of Thailand. The finalist will be announced in December!

ADN Ai YM from Vietnam, Little Chan Gaming, Milona, ​​Misty and Msuong

League of Legends: Wild Rift is the 5v5 MOBA experience of the Skills and Struts of League of Legends, built from the ground up for mobile and console. With new controls and faster games, players at each level can team up with friends, lock up their champions and go to the big plays.

For more information about participants and the full list of channels to watch the conflict scene, please visit: http://www.WildRiftPentaboom.com/

This is the official press release of the riot games.

