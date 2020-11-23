Home Technology The OnePlus 8D also gets camera upgrades and various upgrades

Nov 23, 2020 0 Comments
OnePlus has begun releasing another standard update for the OnePlus 8T, which also brings camera enhancements. Changelog There are some inputs, but that’s not all.

Update ‘OxygenOS 11.0.5.6‘, It comes in varieties for India, Europe and North America. A version for India first began to appear, followed by Europe and North America.

The OnePlus 8T gets new camera enhancements, mainly focusing on white balance

First and foremost, let’s talk about the camera. OnePlus notes that the update will “improve camera white balance” and generally improve image quality. So, it seems that the company has made some changes in the software again.

The fingerprint-scanning experience has also been improved as the success rate for fingerprint recording has been increased. The media file scanning feature is also optimized to search later.

Power consumption improvements also took place

This update will further improve the battery life of the device as the system update is optimized. Fixed an issue with application caching, which may not be properly removed after you uninstall an application.

For some users, the screen will flash when using the fingerprint opening. Well, it shouldn’t be like that anymore. System performance is optimized, and the OS should now be more stable.

Now, in relation to the ‘Network’ section. Network connectivity stability has been improved and the gaming experience (on the network) has been improved. The stability of video calls is also enhanced.

That’s basically everything OnePlus Listed. Note that this update will develop in stages. Using a VPN will not help because you will get it when you get it. All users should have it within a week.

