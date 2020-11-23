Home Science See: NASA Hubble Space Telescope ‘Discovery Journey’

See: NASA Hubble Space Telescope ‘Discovery Journey’

Nov 23, 2020 0 Comments
Nov 23, 2020

Updated: November 23, 2020 10:36:59 AM


Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over a million times, much to the amazement of netizens watching the clip. (Source: NASA Hubble / Instagram)

On the birthday of American astronomer Edwin Hubble, NASA paid tribute to him for outlining the discoveries made by the Hubble Space Telescope. Named after the astronomer, it is the first large optical telescope to be placed in space and has made innovative discoveries in the field of astronomy since the 1990s.

On their official Instagram page, NASA shared a video, “Hubble: Voyage of Discovery. Happy Birthday, Edwin Hubble! . The 2.34-minute clip features telescope inventions over the past 30 years.

Just as the telescope named after him has done for the last 30 years, so too has our name made innovative discoveries in the field of astronomy. In this video, learn more about the Hubble Space Telescope’s Discovery Journey, ”read the post.

Take a look Video here:

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over a million times, much to the amazement of netizens watching the clip.

According to NASA’s official website, Hubble’s launch and deployment in April 1990 is said to be “the most significant development in astronomy from Galileo’s telescope”. It has been used by telescope scientists to observe the most distant stars and galaxies and planets in our solar system.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt

