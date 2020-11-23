Justin Bieber pens sweet news to celebrate wife Hayley Baldwin’s 24th birthday

Instagram

In a new Instagram post, the hitmaker ‘I love you’ writes about the birthday girl, ‘I’m totally and utterly obsessed with who you are’.

Justin Bieber It is raining Haley Baldwin With love on her special day. Celebrating the model’s 24th birthday, the singer wrote a heartfelt message on social media that “Love Yourself” was specially dedicated to his wife.

On Sunday, November 22, the 26-year-old posted a series of pictures of his wife on Instagram. “You are my eyes. You are my heart. You are my soul. You are my love. You are my home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I can not believe it. Happy birthday baby, “he wrote.

Jailin was not the only one to pay homage to Hayley on her birthday. “Continuing with the Kardashians“The star Kylie Jenner He took her to the Instagram story to wish her a happy birthday. “One of the greatest ever !! Happy Birthday to my family @HealyBeepher, Love You Forwa,” they wrote in a photo together.

Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner He shared many tributes to his friend using Instagram Story. Sharing a black and white photo of the birthday girl, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to my soul mate @ Hailey Bieber”. In another post, he declared, “You have been my partner since 2013.” A third person from Kendall said, “2020 is the best day for my friend.”

Following in the footsteps of the Jenner sisters is a peer model Bella Audit. “Happy Birthday MRS Piper !!!!! ெய் HaileyPieber. You are a bright light … an honest, loving, best friend and person !!! We are so lucky” he wrote with a portrait of the two in bikinis. In another story, “We wish you could celebrate like this today !!!!”

Hayley later thanked those who wished her a happy birthday using her own Instagram account. “24, I feel so grateful. Thank you for all the love and kind news,” said the daughter Stephen Baldwin Pointed out in his post.

Hayley and Justin secretly tied the knot at a New York City court ceremony in September 2018. A year later, they threw an intimate ceremony attended by their friends and family at the Montage Palmetto Bluff Resort in Blupton, South Carolina.