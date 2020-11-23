Home Top News College football scores, NCAA top 25, Week 12: Georgia, Cincinnati, Oregon avoid upsets
No. 13 Georgia returned to the field on Saturday after a week’s vacation for their first game since losing to Florida two weeks ago, which was a defeat, but ended Georgia’s hopes of a SEC Championship game or college football playoff appearance. But the Bulldogs were excited for their fans in a 31-24 win over Mississippi State on Saturday.
Although Georgia took a fourth-down stop in the final two minutes to secure the win, U.S.C. Introduction to SEC. Georgia needed every bit of Redshirt Sophomore production because it created just 8 quick yards against a compressed Mississippi state team.
Daniels will be draft-worthy after this season, but could have been a long-term replacement for the Bulldogs in that position if he had stayed in college for another season after missing almost everything last year with a knee injury at USC. If nothing else, Daniels’ successful return to the field is one of another action-packed storyline on Saturday of college football.
College Football Scores – Week 12
No. 3 Ohio State 42, No. 9 Indiana 35 – Takeaways, Recap
No. 6 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 17 – Box score No. 15 Coastal Carolina 34, Appalachian State 23 – Box Score Nevada 26, San Diego State 21 – Box score No. 7 Cincinnati 36, UCF 33 – Box score No. 19 Northwest 17, No. 10 Wisconsin 7 – Takeaways, Recap No. 11 Oregon 38, UCLA 35 – Box score No. 1 Alabama 63, Kentucky 3 – Box Score No. 23 Auburn 30, Tennessee 17 – Box score No. 13 Georgia 31, Mississippi State 24 – Box score No. 18 Oklahoma 41, No. 14 Oklahoma State 13 – Takeaways, Recap No. 20 USC 33, Utah 17 – Box score Check out the full week 12 scoreboard Check out these …
