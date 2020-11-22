Trump avoids G20 infection to visit golf club as virus destroys US | American News

Donald Trump skips G20 summit “contagion preparation” event Announced In the United States 24 hours a day.

The summit, which was attended by world leaders from around the world, is taking place almost this year due to the Govt-19 epidemic, which has now killed more than 250,000 Americans – the world’s largest total.

Trump’s disinterest in the summit began tweeting about the election results after the opening hours of the ET summit at 8 a.m. Saturday. At 10 a.m., Trump was leaving the White House on his way to his golf course outside Washington, D.C. CNN.

The event featured the views of leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and its interpretation focused on the “integrated response to corona virus infection and advanced global epidemic production.”

Before leaving the White House to go to the golf course, Trump told the leaders that he would work with them in the future, a reference to the failed struggle he had put forward against the outcome of the presidential election.

“I look forward to working with you for a long time,” he told the leaders Viewer.

Since Joe Biden was declared the winner of the November 7 election, leaders around the world have congratulated Biden, including Midron; Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson; Canadian President Justin Trudeau acknowledged his victory despite Trump’s refusal.

According to In a number Placed by CNN, Trump visited one of his golf clubs 303 times during his four years as president. During his 2016 campaign for the White House, Trump attacked his predecessor Barack Obama for his frequent links, and insisted that Golf should have some time to play himself president because he would work so hard.