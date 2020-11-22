Home Entertainment John Glees shakes up Twitter with transgender people, JK Rowling tweets – deadline

John Glees shakes up Twitter with transgender people, JK Rowling tweets – deadline

Nov 22, 2020 0 Comments
John Glees shakes up Twitter with transgender people, JK Rowling tweets - deadline

John Cleese, famous for surpassing millions in his Monty Python roles, is in it again. In a tweet storm on Sunday, 81-year-old comedian JK Rowling defended and questioned aspects of transgender rights.

“Deep down, I I want to be a Cambodian policewoman. Is it allowed, or am I unreliable? “People just can’t let people know why they want to be,” Glees tweeted in response to a question.

Then he added, “I am scared Not everyone is so interested in trance.

Glees previously signed a letter in support of “Harry Potter” writer JK Rowling, who similarly questioned Twitter’s legacy on transgender people.

Despite the fiery storm of answers, Glees will not back down. “When a woman who was once a man always competes against women who were women, I think she has an advantage because she got a man’s body, which is usually bigger and stronger than a woman’s body.

“Does that prove scary?” He asked.

READ  'Back to the Future' star Elsa Rawan played the most important role

You May Also Like

There are more heart-wrenching car chases on Fury Road

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas seen with an engagement ring - Sheknovs

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas seen with an engagement ring – Sheknovs

Dolly Barton opens up about Porter Wagoner, trying to ‘scare’ her – ‘I don’t fold like some women’

‘Euphoria’ star Lucas Cage applauded the director for insulting his apartment

‘Euphoria’ star Lucas Cage applauded the director for insulting his apartment

'Hallelujah': How to Watch Gary Underwood, John Legend Music Video

‘Hallelujah’: How to Watch Gary Underwood, John Legend Music Video

The late Alex Trebeck reports on World Pancreatic Cancer Day - Nextstar Media Wire

The late Alex Trebeck reports on World Pancreatic Cancer Day – Nextstar Media Wire

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *