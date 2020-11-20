PARIS (Reuters) – France coach Fabian Caldi made eight changes to the squad that beat Ireland in six nations as they named the starting line-up for the fall nations clash against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

In the absence of the injured Romain Endomac, Scoomholf arrives at Matthew Jollybert Flyhalf with Antoine DuPont, while Thomas Ramos, who is on duty to kick, is full-time to the injured Anthony Pout Theer.

Following the agreement between the French Federation and the league, each player could not name more than three team sheets during the November-December period, and Caldi decided to call some of his usual alternatives – or ‘finishers’. – For a trip to Scotland.

The front row has been completely renewed, with Jean-Baptiste Cross replacing Camille Chad and Temba Pamba with Cyril Bale, Julian Merchant and Mohamed Howes as friendly and Ireland beating Wales in the final of the Six Nations.

“The finishers are getting a lot hungry for this game,” Caldy said at a news conference.

Dylan Creedin will start in the second row following an injury to Francois Cross, while Gayle Fico will be back in center with Virmi Wakadawa after winger Teddy Thomas returns from injury.

France beat Fiji 28-0 in the first match of the Autumn Nations Cup after the game was canceled due to a series of corona virus cases within Fiji.

Les Blues will face Italy in the final pool match on November 28.

France’s last defeat against Scotland in six countries this year came in the first half when they lost 28-17 at Murrayfield after being sent off by Howes.

Named as an alternative to Sunday’s game at the front line, Caldy said he would like to “show what he can bring to the team and make corrections to what happened that day”.

Team:

15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Wagadawa, 12-Gail Fico, 11-Vincent Rottes, 10-Matthew Joliebert, 9-Antoine DuPont, 8-Gregory Altrid, 7-Charles Olive (capt) Dylan Gretin, 5-Romaine Tofifenua, 4-Bernard Le Rooks, 3-Tempa Pamba, 2-Camille Chad, 1-Jean-Baptist Cross

Substitutes: 16-Julian Merchant, 17-Cyril Bail, 18-Mohamed Howes, 19-Paul Williams, 20-Cameron Wokie, 21-Baptist Coolwood, 22-Louis Cornell, 23-Arthur Vincent

