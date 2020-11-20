Instagram questioned after Pope Francis’ ‘liked’ Sasi’s photo

The Vatican is seeking responses from Instagram after an embarrassing social media crash in which the pope’s account ‘liked’ a picture of a bikini model.

Eagle-Eyed users noticed a ‘like’ pop under a photo by Natalia Cariboto, titled ‘I can teach you one or two things’ in an expressive school student outfit.

The episode has caused a stir online, but the Vatican says it is seeking an explanation from a site owned by Facebook and has joined the investigation in the Holy See.

“We can rule out that ‘something like this’ came from the Holy See, and it has returned to Instagram for clarification,” a Vatican spokesman said. Guardian.

The official Instagram account of Pope Francis (right) appeared to be ‘liking’ a photo of Brazilian model Natalia Cariboto (left), 27, showing him in a schoolboy uniform

Screenshot taken by Eagle-eyed social media user shows ranfrancisus account liking image

After discovering what had happened, Cariboto joked on Twitter: ‘At least I’m going to heaven.’

He linked it to his website with the mild caption ‘If Pope Francis wants this site, you should too’.

Coyote, the model’s executive, also used the apparent error to declare that Cariboto had ‘received the pope’s official blessing’.

‘There is legend, Pope Francis has joined [her website] In a nickname, ‘They made fun of.

Francis’ account on Instagram is not being followed by anyone, and the Pope’s social media is managed by a group of Vatican staff.

Vatican sources told the Catholic News Agency that an investigation was underway to determine what happened.

Brazilian model jokes after social media crash ‘at least I’m going to heaven’

The film was originally released in early October on Cariboto’s account, but it is unclear when the Pope’s ‘Like’ appeared.

The pope’s approval was revoked on November 14 after the Vatican warned of the mistake.

Miss Cariboto wore a short tartan skirt while packing books in a locker and received more than 160,000 likes, including being misguided.

The 27-year-old Brazilian website has nearly 2.5 million followers, and a presence on Amazon-owned streaming website Twitz.