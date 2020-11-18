Home Sports Luis Suarez believes he can still play against Barcelona

Luis Suarez believes he can still play against Barcelona

Nov 18, 2020 0 Comments
The expected epic La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona takes place this Saturday night.

Diego Simeone’s side are the only team not to be knocked out on Spain’s top flight, while Barca are in unfamiliar eighth place and will move up to fifth if they want to move away from Wanda Metropolitano with victory.

This will be the best chance for El Solo to finally break his duck and win the league against Barca, which, incredibly, he has yet to manage.

The Catalan players said they were effectively backed by their former player Luis Suarez after it was announced that he had tested positive for Covit-19.

However Sports Reports, El Pistolero still believes there is a way out rather than unleashing hell on his former bosses.

The Catalan daily note that Suarez is pursuing his belief in a false-positive test on Wednesday, which will allow him to join training with his athletic team players, and can be seen leading him on Saturday.

Seeing how well he has started in his new club and how fragile Barcelona are in some games this season, it would be a godsend to send the spectators away from him.

