I thought his life was full until George Clooney had children with his wife Amal

GQ Magazine / Jason Nocito

The ‘Descendants’ actor talks about his life as a family man who admits that he does not want to get married and have children until he meets his wife Amal Alamuddin.

AceShowbiz –

George Clooney He decided that he did not want to wait for his close friends for a million 1 million (, 000 800,000).

The 59-year-old actor, named British G.Q.Man of the Year tells the publication that his family and friends are the most important things to the star, and he admits he decided to share his wealth because “without them (friends), I have nothing of its own.”

“We’re all so close, and if I collided on a bus, I thought they were all at will,” he tells the store. “Then why am I waiting for the bus to collide?”

“I remember talking to a really rich man for a ** hole I ran into at a hotel in Vegas – certainly much richer than me,” he recalled. “I remember when the story came out, he said, ‘Why would you do that?’ I said, ‘Why don’t you do it, you idle?’ ”

<br />

In recent years, the star admits that he has become a real family man, but, in an honest chat, he admits that he never wanted to get married or have children until he met his wife Amal, 42, whom he married in 2014.

“For 36 years, when I started crying as a kid, I was like, ‘Are you kidding me f ** king?’ Now all of a sudden I’m with the baby, you know? ”He shares.

“I’m never got married, I’m not going to have children, ‘I’m going to work, I’l got better friends, my life is full, I’m fine.”

“Descendants“Ella and Alexander, three, the star who shares the twins with his barrister’s wife,” I’ve never been in a position where someone else’s life was more important to me than my own. Contact two more people, they are small and need to be fed … ”