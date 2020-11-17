The mysterious ‘Cragan’ galaxy smashed into our Milky Way and transformed it

Another galaxy collided with the Milky Way a long time ago (Getty)

Researchers have used artificial intelligence to reconstruct the history of our Milky Way – and have found evidence of that. Ancient collision with a mysterious galaxy.

Researchers say the collision of the “Kragon” galaxy must have changed the Milky Way 11 billion years ago.

It was The biggest conflict The Milky Way galaxy enjoyed – albeit far from the only one.

During its history, the Milky Way has cannibalized five galaxies with more than 100 million stars and fifteen sites with at least 10 million stars.

Dr. Dietrich Kruissen (ZAH) at the Center for Astronomy at the University of Heidelberg said:

“Previously, the Kia-Enceladus-Sausage galaxy collision, which occurred about 9 billion years ago, was considered the largest collision event.”

However, it merged with Cragan 11 billion years ago, when the Milky Way was four times smaller. As a result, the collision with Cragan must have truly changed what the Milky Way looked like at the time. ”

Researchers have used global clusters to create the history of the Milky Way – dense clusters of millions of stars as old as the Universe.

This work was published in the monthly announcements of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The Milky Way offers more than 150 global clusters, many of which combine to form the galaxy we live in today. A

Researchers have used global clusters of “fossils” to reconstruct the history of the Milky Way.

Using simulations, researchers were able to relate the age, chemical compositions, and orbital motions of global clusters to the properties of the precursor galaxies they formed 10 billion years ago.

By applying these intelligences to groups of global clusters in the Milky Way, they could not determine how many stars were in these pioneering galaxies, but even when they merged into the Milky Way.

Gruysen said, “The main challenge in connecting the properties of global clusters to the host history of their host galaxy has always been the chaotic process of galaxies, during which the orbits of global clusters are completely altered.”

“To understand the complex structure that remains today, so we decided to use artificial intelligence.

“We trained an artificial neural network in e-mosaics simulations to relate global cluster properties to the history of the Hoster Galaxy connection.

“We tested the algorithm tens of thousands of times, and wondered how accurately we could reconstruct the link histories of simulated galaxies using only their exact cluster population.”