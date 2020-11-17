I’m a Celeb 2020: Gavin and Stacey star rumored to be the next ‘surprise extra camp companion’

I am marked by a Gavin and Stacy star as a celebrity’s next extra camp companion … kick me out!

According to bookmaker Bedi Power, the show’s creator and Nesa actress Ruth Jones may be next to the camp. Wales Online.

Currently, Jones is a 6/4 favorite, along with Gavin and Stacy star Jonah Page.

In light of the corona virus epidemic, the show is taking place in Wales this year instead of the Australian jungle.

Campmates face challenges at Criss Castle in Abbey, North Wales.



(Image: Mirror)



Russell Watson and Ruth Henshall are latecomers – and former camps Joey Essex and Vicky Pattison are expected to return in unknown form – surprisingly in addition Ruth Jones now seems to be the obvious option.

Spokesperson, Paddy power, Said: “With travel restrictions limiting the chances of a Hollywood star joining the castle this year, producers may have to look locally for some inspiration – and we think Ruth Jones is an‘ elegant ’option.

“From pigs’ anus to fishes, there are always some interesting items on the menu during the show … and we all know that Winnie Jones wants a big challenge.”

Contradictions of Surprising Extra Camp Companion to Join the Event:

6/4 Ruth Jones

3/1 Miranda Hart

3/1 Winnie Jones

3/1 Gareth Thomas

4/1 Jonah Page

4/1 Wes Nelson

5/1 Ricky Hutton

5/1 Tom Jones

5/1 John Barnes

5/1 Paul Potts

6/1 Dawn French

7/1 Carol Baskin

8/1 Louis Cabaldi

8/1 Christine Quinn

8/1 Craig Bellamy

8/1 Charlotte Crosby

10/1 Peter Andre

10/1 Charlotte Church

12/1 Any Kardashian family member

12/1 Peter Crouch

12/1 Bear Grills

16/1 Ronnie O’Sullivan

20/1 Catherine Zeta-Jones

The odds of me wanting to win a popular 2020:

5/2 Shane Richie

4/1 North of Jordan

9/2 Vernon K.

6/1 Giovanni Fletcher

7/1 To Pharaoh

8/1 Jessica Plumber

14/1 A.J. Pritchard

20/1 Beverly Collard

22/1 Russell Watson

33/1 Holy Arnold

40/1 Ruth Henshall

40/1 Victoria Derbyshire