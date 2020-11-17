Ian Botham’s grandson gets Wales rugby call-up

England cricket’s grandson Ian Botham received his first call-up in dramatic fashion for the Wales rugby team on Monday ahead of this weekend’s Field Cup international against Georgia.

James Botham, 22, started for the Cardiff Blues against Benetton Treviso.

But an hour before the kick-off on Monday it was announced he had withdrawn from Pro 14 matches.

Fans will have to wait until Thursday when Wales coach Wayne Pivak announces his team will play Georgia to find out if the former Wales under-20 international is in line for a full Test debut against Lolos on Saturday in Lanelli.

Botham is the son of Liam Botham, a former professional cricketer, rugby union and rugby league player who appeared for the Cardiff team in the 1990s.

Wing Johnny Mechanic has also been included in the squad after missing out on the opening selection due to injury as Wales look set to concede six consecutive Test defeats this weekend.

Botham has been in excellent form in his four games for the Cardiff team this season, averaging 16 tackles per game, with a 96 percent win rate.

Ian Botham played 102 Tests for England from 1977-1992 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-round cricketers of his generation.

The 64-year-old former England captain, a supporter of Brexit, recently became a member of the House of Lords, Britain’s elected second parliament and his official title is now Lord Botham.