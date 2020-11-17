Home Top News Harry Styles fans defend singer after writer Candace Owens attacked him for wearing a Vogue cover

Harry Styles fans defend singer after writer Candace Owens attacked him for wearing a Vogue cover

Nov 17, 2020 0 Comments
Fabulous finery: Harry Styles

The photoshoot sparked online conversations around masculinity, gender and clothing, with author Candace Owens and some prominent conservative commentators, including commentator Ben Shapiro, criticizing the editorial.

Owens wrote on his Twitter page: “Bring back the luxurious men.”

He added: “There is no society that can live without strong men. The East knows this. In the West, while Marxism is taught to our children, the constant feminism of our men is not a coincidence. This is an obvious attack. ” [sic]

Shapiro shared his tweet and wrote: “Whoever pretends that this is not a referendum on masculinity, wearing fancy clothes makes you look like a complete fool.”

However, Wilde, the actor and director who is currently working on a film with Styles-Stars, responded to Owens’ tweets: “You’re pathetic.”

Good Place actress Jameel added: “Manly wants what you want.”

Styles, who is best known for her Boyfriend One direction, previously wore a dress on the cover of Guardian Weekend.

The pop star, who is regularly celebrated for her style, talked about her fashion sense Vogue.

He said: “You can never be exaggerated. There is no such thing.

“People I liked in music – Prince and David Bowie and Elvis and Freddie Mercury and Elton John – they were such showmen.

“As a kid it was totally mind blowing. Now I feel so active and I’m not crazy wearing it.

“If you get something you can feel amazing, I think it’s like a superhero costume.”

He added: “There are clothes to have fun, experiment and play.

“The most exciting thing is that all of these lines are shattered.

READ  State media reports that Iranian wrestler Naveed Afkari has been hanged News
(

Harry styles in one direction

/ Stephen Lovekin / Getty )

“When you carry, ‘there are clothes for men, there are clothes for women’, if you remove any obstacles, you open the arena where you can play.”

He said he considers women’s clothing to be “amazing”.

“I go to the shops sometimes and I find women thinking amazing about clothes,” she said.

“It’s like anything — whenever you put obstacles in your own life, you control yourself.

“There’s so much fun in playing with clothes.

“I never thought much about what this would mean. It would become this extended part of creating something.”

You May Also Like

Jeremy Corbyn admits anti-Semitism concerns in Labor are not 'exaggerated'

Jeremy Corbyn admits anti-Semitism concerns in Labor are not ‘exaggerated’

Matt Hancock refuses to rule out corona virus locking extension beyond December 2

Matt Hancock refuses to rule out corona virus locking extension beyond December 2

Virtual makeup brightens video calls (video) | Life

Virtual makeup brightens video calls (video) | Life

Monday Night Football: The Vikings of Minnesota @ Chicago Bears Live Thread and Sport Info

Monday Night Football: The Vikings of Minnesota @ Chicago Bears Live Thread and Sport Info

Hurricane Iota is expected to wreak havoc in Central America: NPR

Hurricane Iota is expected to wreak havoc in Central America: NPR

Jordan North and Shane Richie Pushkar test on I Am A Celebrity

Jordan North and Shane Richie Pushkar test on I Am A Celebrity

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *