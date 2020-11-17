Candace Owens is unbelievable despite the backlash for criticizing Harry Styles’ feminine style

Instagram / Vogue Magazine

Standing by an earlier tweet he demanded ‘bring back men’, the conservative political activist insists ‘real women should not do fake feminism’.

Candus Owens He refused to apologize even though he took the heat for the criticism Harry Styles, Vogue wore clothes for photography. When he returned to Twitter on Monday, November 16, following his setback, the conservative political commentator backed up his earlier claim.

“Because I’m famous, I want to clarify what I said when I said ‘bring back men’,” he said in response to his previous tweet. ”

Words like “toxic masculinity” were coined by toxic women, ”she stressed.“ Real women don’t do fake feminism.

Candace Owens stood up for her opinion about the Vogue cover shoot of Harry Styles.

Candace took issue with Harry’s feminine style in photos for Vogue. With the magazine’s cover as its first solo male cover star, “Falling” Kruner wore a ball gown and custom Gucci jacket, which violates gender norms.

Citing Vogue’s post, which promoted the cover and the accompanying interview, the 31 – year – old wrote, “There is no society that can live without strong men. The East knows this. Bring back the luxurious men. ”

Many have since come to Harry’s defense Olivia Wilde He applauded again, calling Condes “pathetic.” Kathy Griffin “I don’t know what Candy Owens is up to going against the Harry Styles Stones,” the anticipated writer warned.

In the meantime, Jack Prof They asked that boys and men be free to be what they want to be regardless of what people say. “Our whole life is told to boys and men that we should be male. Life is short. Whatever the f ** k you want to be,” he advised.

In an interview with the magazine, Harry explained why he enjoys obscure gender norms with his style. “When you carry, ‘there are clothes for men, there are clothes for women,’ if you remove any obstacles you open the arena where you can play. I sometimes go to the shops and I see myself thinking that women’s clothes are amazing,” he shared.

“It’s like anything — whenever you create obstacles in your own life, you control yourself,” The A direction The member continued. “Clothes are there to have fun, experiment and play,” he said. “The really exciting thing is that all of these lines are shattered.”