Lamborghini saves lives with Hurricane police car speed

Nov 16, 2020 0 Comments
Speed ​​kills, doesn’t it? That road safety news has proven to be a force for good for the Italian police force speed, even if it is drumming non-stop for Australian drivers.

All you need is a highly trained driver, an attractive super car, the blessings of highway patrol officers and a reasonable need for speed.

Italian police have a handful of high-performance Lamborghini Hurac சூப்பர்n supercars for many official duties, including organ transport.

Used when a helicopter is not considered suitable for work, the V10-powered Lambo has a special element cooling in front of the front wheels, along with emergency lights, radios and other equipment needed for emergency work.

The engine made headlines in November with a high-speed run from Rome to Padua, reportedly completing a 483-kilometer run at an average speed of 230 km / h.

Police said the human kidney, which was taken by Lambo, was successfully transplanted to a patient at Jemelie University Hospital.

This transplant operation is the result of a planned procedure between a direct donor and the recipient, which allows the police to plan their operation ahead of time.

