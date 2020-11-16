Lamborghini saves lives with Hurricane police car speed

Speed kills, doesn’t it? That road safety news has proven to be a force for good for the Italian police force speed, even if it is drumming non-stop for Australian drivers.
All you need is a highly trained driver, an attractive super car, the blessings of highway patrol officers and a reasonable need for speed.
Italian police have a handful of high-performance Lamborghini Hurac சூப்பர்n supercars for many official duties, including organ transport.
Used when a helicopter is not considered suitable for work, the V10-powered Lambo has a special element cooling in front of the front wheels, along with emergency lights, radios and other equipment needed for emergency work.
The engine made headlines in November with a high-speed run from Rome to Padua, reportedly completing a 483-kilometer run at an average speed of 230 km / h.
Police said the human kidney, which was taken by Lambo, was successfully transplanted to a patient at Jemelie University Hospital.
This transplant operation is the result of a planned procedure between a direct donor and the recipient, which allows the police to plan their operation ahead of time.
