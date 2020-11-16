Department of Health: 2,667 new corona virus cases, 8 deaths in Utah on Sunday

SALT LAGE CITY – The Utah health department on Sunday reported 2,667 new confirmed cases of Govt-19 cases in the state and eight new deaths from the disease.

There are currently 484 patients admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19 – 186 in intensive care patients – and 10,485 new cases were tested yesterday.

In total, this included a total of 153,808 confirmed cases, 718 deaths and 6,769 hospitals. Infection Started. Of the total cases, 48,773 are considered active and 104,317 have been recovered.

In an email, the health department said eight new deaths included:

Cache County woman over 85, a resident of a long-term care center

A Garfield County man over the age of 85 was hospitalized when he died

Salt Lake County man over 85 admitted to hospital

Utah County man over 85 not admitted to hospital

Utah County man aged 65 to 84 admitted to hospital

A Washington County man between the ages of 45 and 64 who lives in a long-term care center

Washington County woman aged 65 to 84 admitted to hospital

Weber County man aged 65 to 84 admitted to hospital

Since last Sunday, the government has reported 59 deaths related to the corona virus.

Last week, Utah reported an average of 2,985 new COVID-19 cases per day and a positive test percentage of 24.3. A month ago, That number is 1,204 cases and 13.9%; On September 15th They are 522 and 10.6%.

Saturday saw the highest daily case total in Utah, More than 5,300 cases have been reported. 1,300 of those cases are from Friday; However, Utah still reported 4,000 new cases in a single day.

The fall in lawsuits prompted the government to dismiss Gary Herbert To issue a statewide mask order a week ago And encouraging uttans not to associate with those outside their homes, or to participate in extracurricular school activities. Both of those provisions of the emergency order expire in a week, but the mask order says it will “be extended to the near future”. State Corona virus response website.

Method: Test results now include data from PCR tests and antigen tests. Positive COVID-19 test results are reported to the health department as soon as they are confirmed, but negative test results are not reported within 24 to 72 hours. The total number of cases reported by the Utah Department of Health each day since the outbreak in Utah began, including those currently suffering, recovering from illness and death. The recovered cases were diagnosed with COVID-19 three or more weeks ago and did not die. According to the Department of Health, deaths reported by the state usually occur two to seven days earlier. Some deaths may still be behind, especially if the person is from Utah, but dies in another state. The Department of Health reports confirmed and possible COVID-19 case deaths within the case limits defined by the State Council and regional epidemiologists. The death toll is subject to change once the trial is over. The data included in this story primarily reflect the state of Utah as a whole. For more localized data, visit your local health district website. Information from the Utah Department of Health and coronavirus.utah.gov/case-counts. For more information on how the Utah Department of Health compiles and reports COVID-19 data, see coronavirus.utah.gov/case-counts Scroll to the “Data Notes” section at the bottom of the page.

