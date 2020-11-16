Home Top News 50 cents says Jermih “works a little better” after being hospitalized for the corona virus

Nov 16, 2020 0 Comments
50 cents Has provided an update JeremyHis condition after being admitted to hospital after a positive test for the singer and rapper Corona virus.

Over the weekend, Jeremy was admitted to the hospital and reportedly placed in the intensive care unit on a respiratory ventilator after contracting the virus.

On Sunday night (November 15), 50 cents posted a photo of Jeremy on Instagram and shared an update on his condition.

“Thank you for praying for my boy Jeremy,” 50 percent wrote, “he responds today, doing a little better.”

Was 50 cents ago The fans asked him to send their prayers to Jeremy, After revealing that he was in an ICU in Chicago, said, “He did not do good. This cowardice is real.”

Rapper opportunity Further Sent congratulations to Jeremy on social media, Tweeted, “If only I could take a second to pray for my friend Jeremy.

“He’s like a brother to me. He’s sick right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus, so please pray to him if you can.”

Great Sean Further Shared “Jeremy, I pray for your strength” on Twitter.

The story was original Report TMZ, Then updated their story to reveal that an anonymous source had revealed that Jeremy’s condition had recently deteriorated “.

READ  Tommy Tivito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has died at the age of 92

