Viewers discover ‘brutal’ hidden swipe at Aldi in the Little Christmas ad

Little In its Christmas ad it took a ‘brutal’ swipe at rival Aldi – and it plunged the audience into a frenzy.

Budget Super Market The chain finally released its festive ad and avoided a heart-wrenching story in support of some hilarious seasonal excitement.

Aldi dropped his festive ad earlier this week – and delighted fans with the return of popular character Kevin the Carrot.

Fans noticed Little digging a cheek at a fellow bargain shop Alti – It has reduced a storm.





A carrot in the ad undoubtedly looks like Kevin.

“We don’t need beautiful characters when Carrot tastes this good,” Little Voice sings over.

Mentioning some other popular ads, the clip continues: “There is usually a moment when you want to feel sad, but we do not have time, look at the bright wine. This cheese will make you very happy.”

Little’s chin seemed to dig into Aldi, who portrayed the story of Kevin the Carrot and his mission to transform it into a home for his carrot family.





Eagle fans spotted the note and labeled it ‘brutal’.

“Little ad is amazing,” someone wrote on social media, second quiz: “Brutal Kevin’s reference to Little ad …”

Another commented: “Kevin Little swiped the ad …”





A third wrote: “Absolutely barbaric.”

Ryan McDonnell, Little GP’s Business Director, explained that the brand wants to provide a little entertainment for the audience this Christmas.

He said: “This year we all need a little light relief, so we wanted our Christmas ad to show customers that our commitment to high quality at Little Price is that everyone can count on a great Christmas – even if it was a little fun for us to do!”