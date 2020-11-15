The next NASA release of SpaceX: When to watch

On Sunday in Florida, SpaceX will launch a rocket and capsule crew to the International Space Station. NASA’s mission follows the successful demonstration of the same spacecraft that was launched in May and sent two astronauts back to Earth in August. What you need to know about the release is here.

What is the introduction of SpaceX?

Four astronauts – three from NASA, one from Jaxa, the Japanese space agency – are seated inside a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, orbiting a Falcon 9 rocket. This mission is called Crew-1, and the astronauts named their capsule Flexibility. They are heading to the International Space Station to stay for six months.

This is the first time NASA has called for a Crew Dragon “operational” aircraft. In May, there was a demonstration mission, with two NASA astronauts – Robert Behanken and Douglas Hurley – aboard. The launch was the first time a crew had been thrown out of orbit by the United States since NASA’s spacecraft retired in 2011 on the Endeavor capsule. Its arrival was the first water landing by astronauts on an American spacecraft since the Apollo capsules ceased to fly in the 1970s.

NASA relies on Russian Soyuz rockets to transport its astronauts to the space station. It is increasingly expensive, costing more than $ 90 million per seat.