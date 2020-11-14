SpaceX Delays Crew Dragon Launch Due to Bad Weather | Science

NASA And SpaceX has announced a 24-hour weather delay to launch four astronauts into orbit for America’s first complete human mission using a privately owned spacecraft.

Liftoff time has been reduced from Saturday to Sunday evening due to forecasts of Florida and coastal winds – remnants of Hurricane Etta – which could affect the Falcon 9 rocket’s return to booster boost, NASA officials said.

The Crew Dragon capsule, called a setback by its crew, was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral at 7.27pm on Sunday.

The Team for flight to the International Space Station Includes three U.S. astronauts: Victor Clover, Shannon Walker and Mission Commander, Mike Hopkins, a U.S. Air Force Colonel, who is an I.S.

A fourth crew member, Japanese astronaut Sochi Nokuchi, made his third orbit in 2005 after flying aboard a US space shuttle and a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in 2009.

The voyage to the space station – which lasted about eight hours to a few days a day by the new launch pad – is considered to be SpaceX’s first “operational” mission to the crew dragon.

Test flight to and from the space station With two crews in August Following the completion of the spacecraft program, the first spacecraft of NASA astronauts launched from American soil in nine years was marked.

NASA officials signed the final design of the Crew Dragon earlier this week, closing the nearly 10-year development phase for SpaceX under the space agency’s public-private team program.

The arrival of the Falcon 9 and the crew dragon marks the new era of commercially developed space vehicles – owned and operated by a private company rather than NASA – used to put Americans into orbit.

“The history created at this time is what we call an operational plane to the international Location Station, ”said NASA President Jim Bridenstein.

Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX, usually attends high-profile introductions in person, but has tested positive for the corona virus. It is unclear whether Musk was in contact with the astronauts, but that was not possible as the crew was in routine isolation a few weeks before the flight.

NASA contracted in 2014 to build space capsules and to build space capsules. Boeing’s first team test mission with its Starliner capsule is scheduled for late 2021.