Shoppers trying to buy the new PS5 report flaws on Walmart and Best Buy websites

Walmart WMT The PS5 was released online every three hours starting at noon ET on Thursday. But customers immediately started having problems with the retailer’s website.

“Walmart froze me while I had the new PS5 in my car … SMH,” Twitter user Logan Wilson said at 12:30 p.m.

“If my car had a PS5, Walmart would have crashed …. pain,” and Randford D. Tweeted At 1 p.m.

In a statement, Walmart said it saw a major traffic surge when the next gen console was released on Thursday afternoon, saying “this has caused some customers to experience intermittent recessions for minutes.”