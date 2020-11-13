Home Top News Shoppers trying to buy the new PS5 report flaws on Walmart and Best Buy websites

Nov 13, 2020 0 Comments
Walmart (WMT) The PS5 was released online every three hours starting at noon ET on Thursday. But customers immediately started having problems with the retailer’s website.

“Walmart froze me while I had the new PS5 in my car … SMH,” Twitter user Logan Wilson said at 12:30 p.m.

“If my car had a PS5, Walmart would have crashed …. pain,” and Randford D. Tweeted At 1 p.m.

In a statement, Walmart said it saw a major traffic surge when the next gen console was released on Thursday afternoon, saying “this has caused some customers to experience intermittent recessions for minutes.”

“We caught up quickly and are currently restarting the item to release additional inventory throughout the day,” the statement said.

Walmart customers continued to face issues at 3pm as the company got to buy its latest round of PS5 consoles. At 3:05 pm, Twitter user SoccerPops Tweeted She can’t get it without getting the “error message” on Walmart’s website.
Some Buy the best (BBY) Shoppers had issues like Walmart.
“Best Buy snatched that PS5 out of my cart,” hetheshiningsun Tweeted.
“Again my cart had a PS5 in Best Pie, last minute error,” Added 10 a.m. @ J Dantastic.

Best Buy acknowledged that some customers were unable to purchase the PS5 on the company’s website.

“Customers who are still looking for a console are more likely to order one at BestPuy.com throughout the holidays,” the company said in a statement.

Some of the best pie shoppers thanked me for blocking their PS5.

“Scream to estpoy to do console pick-ups quickly, friendly and hassle-free!” Ol Goldistwood tweeted Thursday afternoon.

“Gallery protected,” Added ashdog_ shared it after picking up his new PS5.
