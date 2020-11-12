Where to find treasure

Rygjafylke Hoard Map Location is an early game specification that will take you to some hidden treasures. Find the map of Rickjafilke Hord in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla here.
Heart maps are small notes that lead to hidden treasures throughout Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. For this, you can find it in George’s Castle. Since that part of the story is often visited, it is hard to miss. The map is easy to find, but the reference it provides is incorrect. It reads “Hunters of Silver Glory! To the east of Alrexstat, the hoarding will see you through the eyes of the Torqueton Rock. Engage in its sight and receive this reward.”
Don’t really head east from Alrexstat. What you are looking for is west of Alrexstat, and you are looking for a large rock in the middle of Norway. If you have high altitude, you can travel fast. There is a large rock directly south of the high ground.
One of the skeletons in the valley will prompt you to collect instead of loot, from which you will get an opal. There is a pile tree that will get the Snake Bite plan (sailing) for your boat.
The other items here are less of a hoard and like a pleasant surprise, but that’s all you get from the Rickjafilke Hord map.