Watch: John Rahm hits incredible hole-in-one during Masters training session – National

Many cholesterol. Jose Maria Olasapal. Sergio Garcia.

John Rahm wants to add his name to the list.

“Here is the history of the Spanish champions, three great champions and three statues of mine,” Rahm said before a training round at the Masters on Tuesday. “Five green jackets go out of Spain. I hope I can be sixth. ”

The two-time winner, who rose to number one in the world for the first time in his career, said the biggest hurdle in his application was not getting a big win for Rahm.

He is approaching the Augusta National, recording the top 10 on his last two trips, finishing fourth in 2018.

So far, he’s a week away.

The story continues below the ad

read more: Abbotsford golfer Taylor returns to the PGA Tour

In practice Monday, Rahm sank with a hole-in-one five iron on the fourth hole. Then on Tuesday, during a traditional attempt to avoid a ball over the pool in front of the 16th Green, Rahm struck four irons, which bounced four times over the surface of the water, circling the green back and into the hole.

“It simply came to our notice then. The second hole of the week, ”he said. “It could go two ways, right? Something special is going on, or I’m already lost luck. So I do not know.

“I know this is going to be a special week because today is my birthday, so I hope this is the beginning of a lot of good things to come.”

Rahm, who turned 26 on Tuesday, said he had not lost the thrill of playing at the Augusta National.

“I always get the same feeling I did the first time I went to Magnolia Lane,” he said. “Every day: yesterday, today, tomorrow, every day of this week, I’m still going to have those butterflies in my stomach because it’s a great place for golfers.”

Rahm won a Memorial Year and Memorial and BMW Championship to finish fourth in the FedEx Cup stages – his first season with multiple PGA Tour successes. He has 11 wins worldwide since his pro return in 2016 and joins Justin Thomas, Bryson de Sambo and Dustin Johnson as the only players to have won at least one PGA Tour in each of the last four seasons.

The story continues below the ad

From pool to pin! Rahm goes for a hole-in-the-ball at No. 16 # teachers pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP – Masters (MTheMasters) November 10, 2020

Rahm finished second at the Soso Championship in Sherwood, his last event.

“I can’t lie, I feel so confident,” he said. “I think the best way to explain it is (I mean) I’m simply happy, out on the golf course, I’m happy, and now within the confines of this epidemic, I’m happy on the golf course too … hopefully, something special is going on this weekend.”

If so, he will continue a tradition that began with the success of the cholesterol in 1980 (he also won in ’83) and continued with Olasabel (1994, ’99) and Garcia (2017). Garcia withdrew from the tournament this year after testing positive for COVID-19.

read more: The McKenzie Tour is set to make tea in 2021

The story continues below the ad

Garcia said he started having a sore throat and cough when he went home to Austin, Texas on Saturday night after missing a cut at the Houston Open. This is the first major car that Garcia will miss since the 1999 US Open.

“It’s a little sad that Sergio can’t be a part of this. My heart goes out to him,” Rahm said. “Knowing how special this week has been for him, I hope he recovers quickly.”

Rahm said he had rarely eaten since the outbreak – even after that, only when he was convinced it was safe. He uses his own piece and does not approach anyone in the tea box.

Even if he catches a caddy too much after his hole on Tuesday, it will have to do with Hubla.

“Hopefully, it’s because of the week and what’s going on in the world,” I think all celebrations should obviously be postponed when it’s a little dangerous. “

Related News