Walmart and Target will have more PS5 shares today, but there is one big catch – PGR

The PlayStation 5 launches on Thursday, and buyers who pre-order the PS5 or PS5 digital version will receive consoles at home.

Stores will begin to sell more PS5 shares, although supply is expected to be lower.

Retailers will not sell the PS5 at retail locations, but only online. Both Walmart and Target will save two PS5 versions on launch day.

Lucky gamers who were able to pre-order the PS5 several weeks ago during Sony’s deeply flawed PlayStation 5 preorder will soon receive the console version of their choice or will still have what was in stock when they tried to buy one. Both the PS5 and PS5 digital version will be shipped to buyers on Thursday, and they will be launched in stores. However, this is not the release that Sony envisioned for its biggest console release after the PS4. It happens during a major epidemic. The corona virus novel infects hundreds of thousands of people worldwide every day, and the United States alone receives more than 100,000 new cases daily. This is practically impossible for any store launch event, no matter what the product. PS5 is no different. But retailers, including Walmart, will have more stock to order on Thursday. All you have to do is make sure you know when to catch the big release day order.

Walmart confirmed on Thursday that more PS5 stock is coming, but the only way to get it is to place your order online quickly. The retailer will not store the console in brick and mortar stores to prevent people from coming inside. The corona virus spreads incredibly easily into the home. Pointing to public safety concerns, Sony has already announced that the new PS5 stock will only be available online on launch day. As a result, Walmart cannot and will not sell the console in its stores.

PS5 stock will be available at some point on PS5 launch day at Walmart, According to Tom’s Guide. You should continue to check out Walmart’s online store for 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM, 6:00 PM, and 9:00 PM EST, and I hope you can get your hands on the PS5 or PS5 digital version.

Walmart can’t tell you how much stock will be on hand, so you need to order quickly. You will not have time to choose which model to get. It may be a good idea to open all separate product pages in the browser to maximize your chances. We’ve already told you what retailers can have with the PS5 today. A reprint of those lists is here:

Tom’s Guide The target says Thursday that the PS5 stock will be with a different twist. You need to order online and pick up at the store.

Of all the retailers above, there is one that will soon have PS5 (and Xbox One X) stock in stores. This is GameStop, which sells consoles in its retail stores on November 27 – Black Friday. While this may seem exciting, it is not entirely worth lining up in front of stores to buy consoles until the virus spreads easily. History has taught us that it can take as little as two weeks to see any meaningful recession in cases without drastic action.