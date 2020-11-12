Neil Armstrong Moonwalk, space selfie photos for Christie’s auction

The only photo taken by Neil Armstrong on the moon will go for a big change At the auction of a Christie.

The ultra-rare photograph of the iconic astronaut after the Great Leap of Mankind is expected to sell for over 000 60,000 as part of the largest private collection of NASA images ever put up for auction. It was picked up by fellow Moonwalker bus Aldrin after the historic moon landing of Apollo 11 in 1969.

“Journey to Another World: The Victor Martin-Malfred Photo Gallery” contains 2,400 original photographs captured during the height of NASA’s missions. It is based on NASA’s first project Mercury, the agency’s final moon landing on the 1972 Apollo 17.

Other films on sale include: the famous “Earthrise” photo, which is expected to fetch approximately 000 38,000; “Blue Marble” photo, valued at $ 31,000; The first “space selfie” taken by Aldrin was worth up to $ 10,000.

According to Christie, many of the paintings were on display at museums around the world last year, including the Grand Palace in Paris, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Seminary.

Other pieces in the lot can be valued at just over $ 130, and due to the corona virus infection, the auction will take place online, which makes the collection particularly accessible to public space enthusiasts.

“Astronauts are often portrayed as great scientists and heroes, but they are always hailed as the most important photographers,” collection owner Victor Martin-Malburrett said in a statement. According to Christie, he spent almost 15 years compiling this collection.

“From the thin protection of their space capsules and EMUs, they captured the skill and courage, and the photos immediately embraced the portrait of the sublime and aroused awe and amazement.”

The auction runs until November 20.

Contributed by: Doyle Rice. Follow Joshua Bot on Twitter: osh Joshua_Bot.