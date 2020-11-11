The ‘black widow’ will finally reveal the truth behind 1 of MCU’s biggest mysteries

Avengers: Endcom The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) took us to a darker place than fans expected. Many fans considered it a disaster Avengers: Infinite War Will be deactivated somehow. If so, it has cost the lives of many prominent MCU heroes, including Scarlett Johansson’s black widow. Of course, Marvel has not yet done so with Natasha Romanoff.

David Harper, Florence Buck, OT Fokbenley, Rachel Weiss and Scarlett Johansson | Alberto E. for Disney. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ reveals the untold MCU story

Director Kate Shortland’s action-thriller is not the first MCU film to make a timely return. But this is the first time fans have revived a leading character who is already dead. Although Black widow Revealing some light on Natasha’s early years, much of the story takes place between two popular Marvel movies: Captain America: Civil War And Avengers: Infinite War.

Fans know, Natasha crossed the US government and violated the Sokovia agreements. After that epic airport battle, he allowed Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) to escape. And inside Black widow, The character is said to eventually run away before joining Cape and a few others Avengers: Infinite War.

Related: Scarlett Johansson’s black widow had a strong connection to every original Avenger, except one

The Marvel movie sheds a little light on Natasha’s dark past

Given how the new film manages to bridge the gap in MCU, this film may be the only opportunity for Johansson to explore Natasha in depth. To that end, Black widow It goes out of its way to answer any questions fans may have about the character. The film is said to be reunited with an important detail Avengers. Now Johansson confirms Black widow Featuring another callback.

In Avengers, Natasha Clinton Barton tells sister Hockey (Jeremy Renner) that the New York War is reminiscent of Budapest. Hockey responds, “You and I remember Budapest very differently.” But fans never learned what really happened on that mission between these two original Avengers. Johansson looked on Black widow As an opportunity to finally address it.

“We thought people would not be satisfied if we did not go back to Budapest and find out what really happened there. I wondered what happened there,” Johansson told Marvel. Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book (Via Screen Rand). “Black widow It’s not about what happened in Budapest, but it’s a big tab point to understand Natasha’s burden. ”

Related: ‘Avengers 5’: New MCU fan art team predicts what the new lineup will look like

MCU co-star Jeremy Renner confirms that he will also appear

Give the context of the Budapest note in Avengers, Its combination confirms Renner’s appearance in hockey Black widow. Although Marvel did not officially announce this, Renner addressed reports on Johansson’s Budapest comments on social media.

Recently Instagram story, The actor shared a screen shot of the news, but added in his own thoughts. “” Hmmm. Loose lips sink Knot ships, ”he wrote. Rumor has it that Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans may come as cameos Black widow, Renner’s comment indicates that he will also appear.